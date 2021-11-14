Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Student at another Auckland high school tests positive for Covid

November 14 2021 There were a record 207 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today - and one death. According to a Ministry of Health statement, a woman in her 90s died in North Shore Hospital. The woman had a number of underlying health conditions and had Covid-19.

November 14 2021 There were a record 207 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today - and one death. According to a Ministry of Health statement, a woman in her 90s died in North Shore Hospital. The woman had a number of underlying health conditions and had Covid-19.

Another Auckland high school is temporarily closed after a student tested positive for Covid-19.

Onehunga High School is closed today and tomorrow after staff management were notified yesterday that a teenager had returned a positive result for the virus on Saturday.

In a notice to parents and staff, the school said the student involved was at school last week on Monday and Tuesday while infectious.

A student at Onehunga High School, in Auckland, has tested positive for Covid-19. Image / Google

"Through an abundance of caution, senior students are asked to study at home [today], Monday 15 November, and Tuesday 16 November, if possible.

"This will enable us to connect with everyone who is a close or casual plus contact and for testing and follow up to occur."

The school said it is working closely with the Auckland Regional Public Health Service and the Ministry of Education to guide its response.

Close and casual contacts have already been contacted and are being given relevant advice by officials at the ARPHS.

"The remainder of the school are considered casual contacts," the note said.

"I realise this news will be worrying."

'

Parents and staff who had any immediate health concerns were encouraged to call their family doctor or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for Covid-related advice.

The news comes after news over the weekend that a teacher at Sacred Heart College tested positive for Covid.

The teacher was at school while potentially infectious and as a result, one student was considered a close contact. The other 30 students in his classes were fully vaccinated.

The student regarded as a close contact has had their first Pfizer jab. The teacher has also had their first jab.