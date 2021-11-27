Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Second case in Hawke's Bay, more locations of interest revealed

Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy, in Hastings was closed on Sunday for a 'deep clean' and was re-opening on Monday. Photo / Ian Cooper

Napier man Steve Manning worried it might be a hoax when he was first told his ice cream parlour was a "location of interest".

The popular parlour on Napier's Marine Parade was visited a week ago by Hawke's Bay's second positive Covid-19 case before the person tested positive on Saturday.

The new case was picked up through routine testing after the person visited the Hawke's Bay Hospital emergency department after feeling unwell.

No ED staff have been stood down as a result, as all were wearing the appropriate protective PPE.

Some patients in the waiting room at the time were considered to have a low exposure risk and would be contacted directly by the DHB with further advice.

Four locations of interest have so far been identified:

• "Lick This" Ice Cream Parlour, Napier: Sunday, November 21, 2pm-3pm.

• Pak'nSave Napier: Thursday, November 25, 8.30pm-10pm.

• Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy, Hastings: Saturday, November 27, 4.15pm-5.15pm.

• Flex Fitness 24 Hour Gym Hastings Tuesady, November 23, 6pm - 7.30pm.

Manning said he was told by the Ministry of Health it was not necessary to stand any staff down and to self-monitor.

"It [the visit] was a week ago and nobody has been unwell in that week.

"We have pretty good processes in place."

Many people sat outside to eat their ice creams and the store had a number of other procedures in place, including mask-wearing and limits to the number of people allowed inside, he said.

Manning felt it was only a matter of time before many other businesses would be listed as locations of interest and it was "reasonably inevitable" for their type of business.

It was still too early to tell the impact it would have. The store was slightly quieter today, though that was attributed to the weather rather than Covid-19.

He said Hawke's Bay was lucky the last time the virus was identified in the region and he was hoping it would be the same this time.

"If it gets more people vaccinated, it might hit us in the pocket a bit but it will be good for the community and we're part of the community."

HBDHB medical officer of health Rachel Eyre said whānau were being very helpful in supporting the case investigation and following public health advice.

"At this stage, an early assessment has found a number of exposure events, such as the DHB emergency department, where anyone potentially affected are able to be contacted directly."

Close households contacts identified as being linked to the case were also now isolating and further interviews with the positive case and testing for all close and wider contacts were expected to continue today.

Testing was expected to ramp up across the region following confirmation of a covid-19 positive case in Hawke's Bay over the weekend. Photo / NZME

Eyre said further locations of interest would be added to the Ministry of Health's website.

There were some exposure events, and the people involved, such as those in ED at the time of the positive Covid-19 case would be contacted directly.

There was no wider risk to the public from these exposure events and therefore no need for them to be added to locations of interest.

The most important message was to get tested if anyone had cold or flu-like symptoms.

"You don't need to have been at a location of interest to get tested if you have cold and flu-like symptoms," she said.

Testing locations in Hawke's Bay include:

• Pukemokimoki Marae drive through: 10am-3pm.

• Flaxmere Village Green drive through, behind the supermarket: 10am-3pm.

Testing by appointment:

• The Doctors Napier: Saturday and Sunday (call 0800 TEST19).

• Hastings Health Centre: Saturday (call 06 281 2644).

• Queen Street Practice, Wairoa: Saturday and Sunday (call 06 838 8333).

The case will be included in today's tally of case numbers.

A permitted traveller who returned a positive result for the virus from tests taken before he arrived in Hawke's Bay was isolating at Napier's Kennedy Park Resort but has recovered. Photo / NZME

It comes one week after a Covid-19 positive case was found to be isolating in the region, having travelled down from Auckland.

Last Saturday it was announced by the health board the permitted traveller had returned a positive result for the virus from tests taken before he arrived in Hawke's Bay. As such, it was included in Auckland's tally of Covid-19 cases.

The case was tested in Auckland on November 14, and left the city and arrived in Hawke's Bay on the same day.

The man was notified of the result on November 17 by Auckland, adding he was in Hawke's Bay when the positive test was notified by the lab.

Health authorities initially believed the man was still in Auckland before his positive test results were returned and it was only brought to the DHB's attention after it was raised with them by a family member.

The man was then put into isolation at Napier's Kennedy Park Resort and has now recovered. Close contacts had so far returned negative results.

Victoria Nofoaiga vaccinates Makalita Uasi against Covid-19 as Lavinia Pomale Uasi, her granddaughter, waits for her injection at Cook Islands Hall in Flaxmere. Photo / Warren Buckland

It was not yet clear whether there was a connection between this man and the new case announced today.

The region is set to reach a big milestone in the fight against Covid-19 this weekend, closing in on 90 per cent of the population getting their first dose.

As at Friday, the region sat on 89.9 per cent and just 204 first doses were required to meet the 90 per cent target.

Tukituki MP Anna Lorck expected the new case would see a surge in people who hadn't yet been vaccinated deciding to do so.

"Covid is here and I strongly encourage everyone who can, but hasn't yet, to please get vaccinated, and to those who are able to get their second jab to head down to a clinic as soon as they can, this is the best way to protect yourself and your family.

"Together we need to support and encourage extra vigilance across the region."