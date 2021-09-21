Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Rotorua vaccination clinic offers free hāngī with jab

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

A free hāngī will be given to everyone who gets a Covid-19 vaccine at the Te Arawa drive-through vaccination clinic.

The clinic will be open every Sunday and Monday until December from 10am to 6pm, and is located in the old Foodstuffs Warehouse at 33 Clayton Rd in Rotorua.

The semi-permanent drive-through is a result of the first clinic's success, which saw 895 vaccines administered over a three-day period.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Pikiao GP and member of Te Roopu Hauora o Te Arawa Dr Grace Malcolm said out of the 300 vaccines administered on the clinic's first day, 80 per cent were to Māori - a significant achievement for Te Arawa.

"Our first drive-through clinic removed many of the barriers that have stopped Māori from getting their Covid-19 vaccination and as a result, we saw hundreds of whānau and their bubbles get vaccinated," she said.

"It is crucial we keep this momentum going as vaccination is the best defence we have against Covid-19, so we're trying to remove even more barriers going forward."

The traditional Te Arawa spirit of manaakitanga will be a key part of the drive-through vaccination clinics ensuring whānau are welcomed and fed in the appropriate way.

The hāngī will be prepared by Waiariki Hockey, who are fundraising for the National Māori Hockey Tournament in Nelson on Labour weekend.

"We are putting a strong focus on ensuring our Māori and other vulnerable communities can be vaccinated, but this is also for everyone. The more people who are vaccinated, the better protected we will all be," Malcolm said.

The vaccines would be administered by clinicians and nursing staff from the supporting Māori Health Providers, along with some Lakes District Health Board staff.

Malcolm said she was encouraging whānau to simply turn up - whether by foot, bike or in a car.

"We'll be happy to see you, however you come through the clinic."

Te Arawa drive-through vaccination clinic:

- Open from 10am to 6pm every Sunday and Monday until December

- Located at the old Foodstuffs Warehouse on 33 Clayton Rd, Rotorua.

- Every person who gets the vaccine will receive a free hāngī meal with two meats, vegetables and stuffing.

Two ways to book:

- Call 0800 28 29 26 and quote Te Arawa

- Visit //bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/ with the access code BHTKHZZY6E

