Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Pupil at West Auckland primary school tests positive

Auckland and Waikato are set to see an easing of Covid-19 restrictions, moving to level three step two. Video / Dean Purcell / Mark Mitchell / Jason Oxenham / Alex Burton

Auckland and Waikato are set to see an easing of Covid-19 restrictions, moving to level three step two. Video / Dean Purcell / Mark Mitchell / Jason Oxenham / Alex Burton

A child at a West Auckland primary school has tested positive for Covid-19.

The youngster attends Fruitvale School in New Lynn - a suburb where locals have been encouraged to get tested for the virus due to a high positivity rate in recent weeks.

In an email to parents on Sunday, principal Donal McLean, told parents: "On Saturday evening, I was informed that one of the children in the Fruitvale bubble school tested positive for Covid-19."

The families of all children who attended school last week had since been contacted by the Auckland District Health Board by email and would be contacted by phone as soon as possible, the email says.

A child at Fruitvale School in New Lynn, West Auckland, has tested positive for Covid-19. Image / Google

All children who were affected - and their families - are now isolating for two weeks and will be tested for Covid.

"We felt it only right that everyone is made aware of this event. We didn't find out about the outbreak until several hours later," McLean wrote.

The classroom where the affected youngster attended classes would be deep cleaned as a result.

However, the school would be taking a further precaution in light of the situation.

"All future bubble classes will be held in different teaching spaces completely, so there should be no increased danger that this happen again."

‌

McLean also called on the school's community to "send your best" to those caught up in situation and to take care.

The positive case at the school comes after two large Auckland colleges were closed off to students and staff yesterday after confirmation of positive Covid cases.

Mt Albert Grammar School was closed for deep cleaning after a student tested positive for the virus.

In East Auckland, Macleans College was shut for the same reason after a support staff member returned a positive Covid test result.

This map shows large vaccinations centres from the Unite again Covid-19 information page. For more detailed information about your neighbourhood visit Healthpoint.