Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Possible virus case at east Auckland's Howick College

Howick College is the newest school to be linked to recent Covid-19 cases. Photo / Google

Seven students and staff at Howick College may have come into contact with a suspected Covid-19 case.

In an email to parents and caregivers, Howick College principal Iva Ropati said a Year 10 student may be a suspected Covid-19 case.

"A student who attended school yesterday, Monday 22 November has been suspected as having Covid-19," he said.

Ropati confirmed the student was in a single bubble for the whole day with seven other students.

A family member in the student's household was hospitalised this morning with Covid-19. A second family member in the house has since tested positive.

"All of the student's close contacts and staff have been notified and have been asked to be tested and to isolate until we receive his confirmed test results."

The classroom has also undergone a deep clean.

Ropati said the risk of Covid-19 transmission at the school is "considered low", meaning the school will remain open.

"This means that it is no longer necessary for the school to immediately close when a case has been identified as infectious while at school."

In the past week or so at least seven schools have had to take action after a person from the school tested positive for the virus.

One of those was Pāpāmoa's Tahatai Coast primary school. The school announced there was a "strong likelihood" of a Covid-19 case among the school community, with the school closed today to give all staff and students time to get tested.

Auckland schools that have had Covid-19 cases within the school community include Pakuranga Heights School, Onehunga High School, King's College and Epsom Girls Grammar School.

So far the approach taken at each school has been different - from full school closure to just some people being required to stay home.

Schools aren't making those calls on their own. They are being advised by public health officials based on a complicated set of factors including the case's movements, where classes were held and whether the infected person wore a mask while interacting with others.

Officials have also started using a different classification system in schools, depending on students' vaccination status.