Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Police 'monitor' Auckland motorbike convoy

Police say they're aware of the memorial ride and are actively monitoring it.

Police say they're aware of the memorial ride and are actively monitoring it.

Auckland police are monitoring a memorial ride involving about 40 motorcyclists around areas of the city.

Acting Inspector Callum McNeill, Waitematā Police, said they were aware the ride was taking place in parts of the city and said there would be "visible Police presence in the area and we are monitoring the situation".

The approximate 40 motorbikes set out from Beach Haven and travelled on the Auckland motorway network south, before heading north again to Schnapper Rock, McNeill said.

"Police will be identifying any offending that occurs and are following up with enforcement action.

"Police are also encouraging any members of the public who have witnessed any traffic offending to report this to Police through 105 so that this can be investigated."