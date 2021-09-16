Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Police investigate suspicious Covid tent fire in Clover Park

The tent on Dawson Rd is close to a number of locations of interest in the Delta outbreak. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Dubby Henry is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A tent involved in testing or vaccinating people against Covid-19 caught fire in Clover Park in Auckland overnight.

The blaze happened outside the Local Doctors medical centre at 112 Dawson Rd, close to the Tupu Youth Library.

Northern fire shift manager Carren Larking said police had called the fire service to the job around 2.30am.

Firefighters had extinguished the blaze.

Dawson Rd contains a number of locations of interest in Auckland's Delta outbreak, including supermarkets and several bus routes.

It's not yet clear if the tent was deliberately targeted.

Last year a marquee in Botany was stolen, while another was swiped from a Tauranga general practice.