Covid 19 Delta outbreak: PM's call to action - we want everyone vaccinated

September 13 2021 Auckland will remain at level 4 for another week, until 11.59pm on September 21. Level 2 will remain in place for the rest of New Zealand for another week, and Cabinet will review these settings on Monday next week.

The Prime Minister has called on all New Zealanders, and especially Aucklanders to get vaccinated.

"Even one dose helps," Jacinda Ardern said at the Covid-19 press conference today.

Her call comes as the announcement was made that Auckland was to remain at lockdown alert level 4 until 11.59pm, Tuesday September 21.

"We want everyone in NZ vaccinated. Let's get on with it," she said.

Cases are still emerging from three clusters, and of the clusters from the last two weeks 17 remains unlinked.

Aucklanders can leave the house at alert level 4 to get vaccinated. Photo / Supplied

But mystery cases are still coming through and these are being found through surveillance testing rather than through contract tracing.

"This is the concern," Ardern said.

"If you happen to be one of those mystery cases then I want you to be vaccinated."

She made this "call to action" because everyone in New Zealand needed to be vaccinated and at level 4 in Auckland "you can leave your house to go get your jab".

"Our strategy is to vaccinate, vaccinate vaccinate," Ardern said.

Bloomfield reiterated the importance of vaccinating to the highest level possible, but that overseas countries with high vaccination rates are still having to use restrictions.

"Vaccinations make all the difference, get vaccinated today," Ardern said.

Yesterday Arden announced a deal with Denmark for 500,000 more doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The new vaccines are set to arrive in the country later this week.

Ardern said this will bolster the vaccine rollout for the rest of the month, ahead of the large planned shipments in October.

Half a million Aucklanders are now fully vaccinated.