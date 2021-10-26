Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Pharmacy in South Auckland the latest location of interest

There were 79 Covid community cases. Workers at businesses where vaccine passports are required will have four weeks to get the jab - or risk losing their jobs. Video / NZ Herald

There were 79 Covid community cases. Workers at businesses where vaccine passports are required will have four weeks to get the jab - or risk losing their jobs. Video / NZ Herald

A chemist in South Auckland is the latest location of interest visited by a person with Covid-19 over the weekend.

The East Tāmaki Pharmacy, in Otara, has been identified as a place of interest on the Ministry of Health's first updated list this morning.

‌

A member of the public who has tested positive for the virus was there for 15 minutes on Sunday night between 8.15pm and 8.30pm.

8am update

• East Tāmaki Pharmacy: 3 Watford St, Otara, South Auckland

East Tāmaki Pharmacy, in Otara, is the latest location of interest revealed. Image / Google

Anyone who was there at the same time is advised to monitor their health for 14 days and to get a test if Covid symptoms start to appear.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve."

A total of 32 locations of interest or exposure events were released by the Health Ministry yesterday.

Positive cases in the community on Monday

The latest anyone with Covid has been out and about in the community was two days ago.

Chemist Warehouse in Henderson, West Auckland, has been linked to an infected person on Monday morning between 8.56am and 9.15am.

The same advice is being given to those who were there at the same time - monitor your health for two weeks after being exposed there and get tested for Covid if any symptoms start to show up.

The Mobil Blockhouse Bay was also visited by a positive case on Monday - between 8pm and 8.15pm.