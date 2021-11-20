Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Person tests positive for virus in Hawke's Bay

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

A person has tested positive for Covid-19 in Hawke's Bay.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board says the case had travelled from Auckland and was isolating in Hawke's Bay. The person had permission to make the trip.

The DHB said in a statement that the person tested positive for Covid-19 after they arrived from Auckland.

Public health staff are investigating, the DHB said, and contacts are being tested.

"Any further updates, including any new confirmed cases (and their respective locations), will be reported by the Ministry of Health via its scheduled public statement tomorrow (Sunday 21 November) at around 1pm," the DHB said.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre urged anyone in Hawke's Bay with Covid-19-related symptoms to get tested.

"It's important any feeling unwell with symptoms goes and gets tested at one of the many locations available across our region.

"Also if you haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19 yet, there are lots of opportunities to get a vaccination this weekend."

No locations of interest have been posted in the region.

Covid-19 is spreading across the North Island and there are now 10 districts that Delta has crept into.

There are 172 new cases of Covid in the community today - and the first Wellington case has been confirmed, an essential worker from Auckland.

The ministry said the suspected Wellington case has been confirmed, following a repeat swab returning a second positive result. The case was picked up as part of routine surveillance testing and is an essential worker from Auckland working in the city.

Investigations have identified a small number of close contacts, including the person's co-workers, who are isolating and being tested. All results have so far come back negative.

The ministry is urging anyone in Wellington with Covid-19 symptoms to get tested, even those who are vaccinated.

"The case is a user of the Covid-19 tracer app, which will assist with contact tracing and identifying any locations of interest," said the ministry.

"So far, one location of interest has been identified – Countdown Cable Car Lane in Wellington Central – and has been added to the ministry's website. As investigations continue, more locations of interest may be confirmed by public health staff."

Growing numbers of cases continue to overwhelm contact tracing efforts with just 50 per cent of contacts have returned at least one test result, which has dropped by 20 per cent in recent weeks.

Only 69 per cent of the 5813 contacts have received a call from contact tracers to confirm testing and isolation requirements.

At the three-month mark of the Delta outbreak, infections in the community have now surpassed 6500 with Māori making up nearly half of all cases.