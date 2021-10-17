Covid 19 Delta outbreak: People at three new locations of interest must immediately get tested

There were 51 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Sunday. 47 in Auckland and 4 in Waikato. Video / Dean Purcell / Jason Oxenham / Sylvie Whinray / Michael Craig

Health officials are asking those who were at three different new Auckland locations of interest to stay at home and immediately get tested.

Anyone who visited Glen Eden Laundromat, Flat Bush Laundromat and Mr Meats in Otara during a specified time must stay home, get tested immediately as well as on day 5.

"Stay at home, test immediately as well as five days after you were exposed at this location of interest. Please continue to stay at home until you receive a negative day 5 test result."

As well as new locations of interest, the Ministry of Health has released a number of new times for existing locations of interest, which can be found on their website.

The Warehouse St Lukes was visited by an infected person between 1pm and 4pm on Sunday October 10. Photo / Google

4pm update

• Glen Eden Laundromat Glen Eden: 115 West Coast Rd, Glen Eden. Wednesday October 13, between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

• Flat Bush Laundromat Otara: 1E Piako St, Otara. Thursday October 14 between 11.47am and 11.51am.

Anyone who visited the Glen Eden and Flat Bush Laundromats must stay at home and get tested immediately as well as five days after possible exposure.

The Ministry of Health is asking anyone who was at these locations during the specified times to stay at home until a negative day 5 test is returned.

Midday update

• Mr Meats Otara: 19 Fair Mall, Otara. Wednesday October 6, between 11.30am and 11.45am.

• Mr Meats Otara: 19 Fair Mall, Otara. Monday October 11, between 1.30pm and 1.45pm.

• The Warehouse St Lukes: 7 Wagener Pl, Mount Albert. Sunday October 10, between 1pm and 4pm.

• Parrs Bakery & Cafe Glen Eden: 109 Parrs Cross Rd, Glen Eden. Monday October 11, between 11.15am and 12.45pm.

• Countdown Papakura: 2 Averill St, Papakura. Thursday October 14, between 6pm and 7pm.

Mr Meats in Otara was recently visited twice by a person infected with Covid-19. However anyone who was at the store on October 11 must stay at home and get tested immediately as well as five days after possible exposure.

Any shoppers there on October 6 will need to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next two weeks.

The same advice goes to anyone who was at Glen Eden's Parrs Bakery & Cafe, The Warehouse St Lukes and Countdown Papakura.