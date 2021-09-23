Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Park & Vax vaccination centre offers daily prizes with jab

Sue Haigh volunteers her time encouraging people to get vaccinated by helping to give out daily prizes at the airport vaccination centre at 42 Verissimo Drive, Mangere, Auckland. Photo / Alex Burton

There isn't much Sue Haigh hasn't volunteered for.

From delivering Meals on Wheels to sorting reading glasses for the Fred Hollows Foundation, helping with the Santa Parade, wrapping Christmas presents at malls, to a four-year stint as a Blue Coat at Auckland Airport giving helpful advice to travellers - Haigh has done it all.

Now the 61-year-old spends her day wind, rain or shine at New Zealand's largest drive-through vaccination site by Auckland Airport.

"I loved helping at the airport as a Blue Coat so it is nice to be back near the same airport encouraging people to get vaccinated," Haigh said.

"We run an amazing service out here with 12 tunnels open and we'd love to see more people coming out - it's so quick and easy."

Sue Haigh is today's Lockdown Hero.

The site Haigh works at has been administering an average of 3,100 vaccines a day but has the capacity to do double that.

"It is such an easy way to get vaccinated especially for those who are a bit nervous," Haigh said.

From drive-in to drive-out the whole process for vaccination was currently less than 30 minutes - with no need to leave the comfort of your car.

Sue Haigh has volunteered for countless organisations including her latest role giving the chance for prizes at the airport vaccination centre. Photo / Alex Burton

It was a great option for younger people, and people with high sensitivities, autism, or a fear of needles she said.

"We had a guy come in with a full arm tattoo but he was nervous the vaccination was going to hurt. Then he found it didn't hurt at all," Haigh said.

"It's so quick people are waiting for the pain and they're surprised when they're told it's all over."

Haigh started volunteering about 40 years ago, saying "help the community" was her mantra.

Her role at the drive-through service on Verrisimo Drive, near Auckland Airport, was to encourage people to scan a QR code to go in the draw for prizes.

Sue Haigh is a long term volunteer with the Lions Club. Photo / Supplied

A new campaign, led by Auckland Airport, "Doing it for each other" meant people getting vaccinated could scan a QR code to vote for a South Auckland school of their choice to receive one of three $20,000 grants which included $10,000 cash and $10,000 of products from Warehouse Stationery.

There were also daily prizes including smartphones, whiteware appliances, hotel accommodation, pounamu pendants and $42,000 in $100 gift card vouchers.

Haigh said being protected from Covid-19 should be incentive enough but the prizes were a great bonus.

Sue Haigh volunteered as a Blue Coat helper at Auckland Airport for four years before Covid. Photo / Supplied

• Come to 'Park & Vax' – NZ's biggest vaccination centre – at 42 Verissimo Drive, Māngere.

• You don't need to make a booking.

• Get as many people as possible from your bubble into your car – vaccinate as a team!

• Make sure you're wearing a mask when you visit any vaccination centre.

• Bring your NHI number – you can get it from your GP.

• Once you're vaccinated at "Park & Vax", you can scan a QR code to enter a draw for spot prizes

• You can also nominate South Auckland schools for one of three grants worth $20,000 each.