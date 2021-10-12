Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Northland tyre company says it was visited by positive Auckland truck driver

There were 43 new cases of Covid-19 announced on Tuesday, Brian Tamaki was summoned to court for an anti-lockdown protest and a blast from the past ‘vaxathon’ was announced for Super Saturday. Video / NZ Herald

A Northland tyre company is believed to have been visited on Saturday by an Auckland truck driver who has since tested positive for Covid-19.

In a Facebook post, the owners of Steve Taylor Tyres in Whangārei said a person who has tested positive visited their Kamo store and they are now closed for a deep clean.

"Please be advised that one of the Auckland transport trucks, used by Steve Taylor Tyre Service Ltd, has reported an employee testing positive for Covid-19.

"The employee was on site at our Kamo premises last Saturday, 9th October."

A staff member said the truck driver was at the shop for around 10 minutes.

As a precaution, all staff and their households have now been tested. The shop is also undergoing a deep clean and should reopen early next week.

The Ministry of Health has been approached for comment.

The announcement comes as Northlanders are waiting to hear about possible locations of interest in relation to the two women who travelled to the region from Auckland under false pretences - and have since tested positive.

Earlier today, it was revealed one of the women, who had been eluding police, was located in a home in New Lynn last night and showing symptoms. She has since tested positive.

She was being interviewed today and officials had hoped to be able to release more information about where they went as a result - but that is yet to happen.

Steve Taylor Tyres, in Kamo, told customers on its Facebook page that it was closed for deep cleaning. Photo / Google

Her friend, who tested positive last week, hasn't been forthcoming in telling public health staff about where they went and who they were with - which is key information needed by contact tracers trying to stamp out the spread of Covid.

So far there are only a handful of locations of interest located in Northland, including the Comfort Hotel Flames Whangarei, a Subway in Whangarei and a Waipu campsite.

The Ministry of Health said that 18 contacts have been identified for the woman who tested positive last week, 17 of whom have been tested.

Of the 18 contacts, nine are in Northland, seven are in Auckland, one is in Wellington, and one is still to be determined.

They are not the only ones who have been caught breaking the rules.

Last week, a woman from Half Moon Bay in Auckland, travelled to Whangārei by hiding in the boot of a car.

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty in the Whangārei District Court today on one charge of failing to comply with Covid restrictions under the Public Health Act 2020 by travelling outside of Auckland without a personal travel exemption.