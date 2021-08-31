Covid 19 Delta outbreak: New cases, split alert level details and vaccine questions answered in 1pm update

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will give today's update on cases in the Delta outbreak as the country prepares for split alert levels from midnight.

Monday had a substantial drop in case numbers with 53 reported compared to more than 80 each of the preceding days.

A further drop would be welcome news, as health officials work to tighten up spread of the virus under lockdown settings, particularly around essential workplaces.

Ardern will front the press conference at 1pm, where she will also announce details on how the country will operate under split alert level settings.

Auckland will remain in level 4 for two more weeks, while the rest of the country south of Auckland will move to Level 3 at midnight today.

All going well with testing, Ardern said yesterday Northland would move to level 3 at 11.59pm Thursday.

This morning Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins told Newstalk ZB it was still too early to say whether yesterday's lower case numbers was a trend, but he would be keeping his fingers crossed.

He wanted to see the numbers drop and stay low but it was still too early to say if that would happen.

Meanwhile Ardern is also expected to reveal more information and clarify mixed messages about vaccine stocks.

Hipkins told Newstalk ZB they were about to "ink a deal" on new supplies, however Ardern dubbed those reports "speculative" when talking to RNZ today.

Hipkins confirmed Government officials were having "active conversations" about bringing in more vaccine to the country and those details would be shared "once they were signed on the dotted line".

He said they had always been pushing hard to get vaccine into the country earlier but their order would total 10.1 million doses by the end of October so if each Kiwi had two doses each they would still have some left.

He was hopeful of being able to tell Kiwis about more vaccines coming to New Zealand in the next couple of days.

However, Ardern was a bit more tightlipped when questioned on RNZ.

Asked about reports that the Government was close to a vaccine deal with another country, Ardern dubbed that "speculative".

"We are working hard to increase supply," she said, declining to get into specifics on exactly how.

She wouldn't be drawn on if that was a deal with Pfizer or another country.

"It is not the case that we are going to run out," Ardern said.

If more vaccines couldn't be obtained, then the country would revert to its original plan of delivering 350,000 jabs a week.

Meanwhile, Ardern told Breakfast public health officials "absolutely believe" that the Covid situation in Wellington was now contained.

Despite confirming the country wouldn't run out of vaccine, Ardern said health officials were trying to figure out whether they can meet the current high demand.

She said the worst case scenario would be for vaccinations to go back to the roll-out plan made before the current lockdown.

Asked by Newstalk ZB about why South Islanders should still be getting the vaccine when the outbreak was centred in Auckland, Hipkins said they didn't want any vaccination appointments to be cancelled anywhere.