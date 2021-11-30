Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Nelson's Secrets Gentlemens strip club visited by Covid case

The Delta variant is a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain. Video / Paul Slater

Nelson's "best brothel" has been identified as a location of interest as health authorities scramble to contain an outbreak in the region.

Three cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Nelson-Tasman region, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Today, new locations of interest were published on the ministry's website.

They include Hardy's Bar & TAB on Thursday, Friday and Sunday - and Secrets Gentlemen's club in central Nelson over Saturday night into Sunday morning.

"Secrets is a private brothel in Nelson dedicated to providing you with titillating escorts and the most pleasant experience imaginable," its website says.

Secrets says it is open under level 2 but "masks must be worn".

The Ministry of Health says all three cases are in isolation, with investigations into the source of infection ongoing.

"So far, initial case interviews have identified a small number of close contacts, who are also isolating with testing arranged," a spokeswoman said yesterday.

Several other Nelson locations of interest were earlier published.

The Ministry of Health urges that anyone at any of the locations during the times identified must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after exposure.

Other strip clubs to have been visited by other unrelated Covid cases were in Tauranga and Taupō.