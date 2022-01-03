Covid 19 Delta outbreak: More cases/contacts from the Pelican Club expected by officials

More cases are expected to be found after the virus was discovered at The Pelican Club, an escort agency in Auckland. Photo / NZME

Public health officials are still searching for people who might have picked up Covid-19 at Auckland escort agency and massage parlour the Pelican Club.

Yesterday, the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) announced six people linked to the adult entertainment club in central Auckland had tested positive for the virus, after the site became a location of interest on Sunday.

A NRHCC spokesperson said officials had identified a number of contacts through coordination with The Pelican Club and standard contact tracing methods.

However, officials were concerned there could be additional cases and contacts who hadn't been reached.

"Public health are therefore requesting anyone who visited the venue between 22 and 31 December contacts Healthline on 0800 358 5453 and follows the advice provided on the Locations of Interest website," the spokesperson said.

The current advice is:

• Isolate (stay at home) for 10 days after the last visit to the Pelican Club.

• Get tested 5 days and 8 days after they were last at the venue during these dates, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.

• If symptoms develop at any time during the 10 days, get an additional test immediately.

• Stay at home until all test results come back negative.

• Visit the Locations of Interest website to record their visit online or call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. This is so contact tracers can provide further advice.

Health officials said the club's workers were getting specific advice from their manager.

Two other Auckland adult entertainment clubs, The Mermaid Club and Femme Fatale, had also been linked to positive Covid-19 cases in the last two weeks.

The Mermaid Club, at 13 Gore St, was visited by a case between 11.40pm on Wednesday, December 22 and 1am on Thursday, December 23.

Femme Fatale, an escort agency on Wellesley St West, was visited between 3am-5.20am on Thursday, December 23.