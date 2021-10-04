Covid-19 Delta outbreak: MIQ absconder charged with kicking officer in face

October 4 2021 PM Jacinda Ardern has promised a phased end to Covid-19 restrictions in Auckland. From midnight Tuesday, bubbles will be able to mix, but only outdoors and with some restrictions still in place.

A man who fled the Auckland Covid-19 quarantine facility yesterday has been charged with kicking an officer in the face, and is appearing in court today.

The man, who has Covid-19, was isolating at the Jet Park Hotel quarantine facility in Māngere since Saturday October 2.

He allegedly escaped around 3.10pm yesterday afternoon and was found by police a short distance away, outside an address on Kohindoor Ave, in Māngere.

He was taken into custody at 3.45pm, police said.

He has been charged with intentionally failing to comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 by attempting to escape and evading enforcement officers at the MIQ facility.

The man, 23, has also been accused of assaulting an enforcement officer by kicking her in the face during his escape, and intentionally damaging a police patrol car, court documents reveal.

He is due to appear in Auckland District Court this morning.

The man allegedly escaped from the Jet Park Hotel quarantine facility in Māngere, South Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

"The fact that someone has absconded from one of our facilities is a disappointing and unacceptable breach," Joint Head of MIQ Brigadier Rose King said yesterday.

"We are investigating how this happened."

Officers who interacted with the escapee wore full PPE and therefore no staff involved are required to isolate, police said.

The officer allegedly kicked in the face received minor injuries and is being supported by police, they said in a statement today.

Police plan to lay more serious charges against the absconder due to the nature of the assault, the Herald understands.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the breach during yesterday's road map press conference.