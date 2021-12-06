Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Man arrested after pulling knife over vaccine pass in Dunedin

A man armed with a knife became violent at a Dunedin bar over not having a Covid-19 vaccine pass, police say. Photo / NZH

A man armed with a knife became violent at a Dunedin bar over not having a Covid-19 vaccine pass, police say.

Police were called after the man got into an argument at The Bog in George St about 8.35pm yesterday and locked himself in a bathroom.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the man then came out with a knife and smashed a window with his hand.

Police arrested the man but not before he injured an officer, who most likely has a broken hand, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A 46-year-old man will appear in the Dunedin District Court this morning.