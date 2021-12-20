Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Location of recent returnee unknown after escaping from hospital

69 community cases - nine new Omicron cases in MIQ. Video / NZ Herald

69 community cases - nine new Omicron cases in MIQ. Video / NZ Herald

The whereabouts of a recent overseas returnee is unknown after they escaped from Middlemore Hospital on Sunday.

A Northern Region Health Coordination Centre spokesperson confirmed a person who had tested negative for Covid-19 on Day 0, was transferred to Middlemore Hospital from a Managed Isolation Facility at midnight on Sunday.

The patient later left the Emergency Department at around 2am but was not discharged.

Police were notified at 2.25am.

The spokesperson said while the person tested negative for Covid-19 twice since arriving in the country, "it is important that they complete their period of isolation".

The police are working to locate the person.