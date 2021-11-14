Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Health officials urging Dargaville churchgoers to get tested immediately

November 14 2021 There were a record 207 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today - and one death. According to a Ministry of Health statement, a woman in her 90s died in North Shore Hospital. The woman had a number of underlying health conditions and had Covid-19.

November 14 2021 There were a record 207 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today - and one death. According to a Ministry of Health statement, a woman in her 90s died in North Shore Hospital. The woman had a number of underlying health conditions and had Covid-19.

Health officials are urging anyone who visited the Sacred Heart Dargaville Parish last Sunday morning to get tested immediately.

The Dargaville church has been listed as a location of interest by the Ministry of Health. Anyone who was at the church on November 7 between 9am and 10.30am must stay at home and get tested.

"Stay at home, test immediately as well as five days after you were exposed at this location of interest. Please continue to stay at home until you receive a negative day 5 test result," the ministry said.

This church one of a few locations of interest in the area, including the Countdown in Dargaville and The Warehouse.

On Sunday there were 207 new cases of Covid-19 in the community. Of these cases, 192 are in Auckland. Another seven are in Waikato, two in Northland, four in the Lakes district, and two in MidCentral.

Twenty-four of the hospitalised cases are at North Shore Hospital, with another 24 at Middlemore, 38 at Auckland Hospital, and two at Waitākere. One is at Whangārei Hospital and one other at Dargaville.

There are 35 active cases in the Northland DHB. Despite a number of cases in the region Northland remains in alert level 2.

‌

According to the the Northland DHB 590 tests were done on Saturday, while 1,131 vaccinations were given, including 345 first doses and 783 second doses.

Eighty-two per cent of the eligible Northland population has received their first dose while 71 per cent is fully vaccinated.

Dargaville residents can get tested at the Dargaville Hospital which is open from 9am.

There are now confirmed community cases in several regions across the North Island – including Northland, Waikato, Rotorua, Taupō, Taranaki and Tararua district.

There have also been wastewater detections in Tauranga and Mount Maunganui, although it is possible that is from recovered cases who are still shedding the virus but not infectious.