Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Hawke's Bay DHB confirms positive community case

New Covid-19 variant Omicron was recently identified in South Africa and is leading to a new round of travel restrictions just as many had finally begun to ease. Video / AP

A person has tested positive for Covid in Hawke's Bay.

Hawke's Bay DHB confirmed the community case on Sunday, saying the person tested positive as part of routine surveillance swabbing when they visited the Hawke's Bay Hospital emergency department in Hastings after feeling unwell.

A number of exposure events and locations - including the emergency department - had been identified where close contacts could be identified, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

Just before 1pm on Sunday, the Ministry announced the first three Hawke's Bay locations of interest:

* Lick this Ice Cream Parlour, Napier, Sunday November 21, 2pm-3pm

* Pak'nSave Napier, Thursday, November 25, 8.30pm-10pm

* Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy, Hastings, Saturday November 27, 4.15pm-5.15pm

Emergency department staff were wearing PPE and none have been stood down as a result, the ministry said.

The Ministry of Health said the case investigation began last night and the person was safely isolating. They were being monitored by the local public health unit.

"The public health team has identified close household contacts who are all now isolating. Further interviews with the positive case and testing for all close and wider contacts will continue today," the ministry said.

The person and their whānau were being "very helpful" in supporting the case investigation and were following public health advice, the ministry said.

"Investigations will continue today to determine any links to other cases and to identify any locations of interest."

At this stage, an early assessment has found a number of exposure events, such as the DHB Emergency Department, where anyone potentially affected is able to be contacted directly.

The Ministry is confirming this case prior to the usual 1pm statement to encourage testing today - anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild, should be tested.

Testing locations in Hawke's Bay:

- Pukemokimoki Marae drive-through, 10am-3pm

- Flaxmere Village Green drive-through – behind the supermarket, 10am-3pm

Testing by Appointment:

- The Doctors Napier Saturday and Sunday (call 0800 TEST19)

- Hastings Health Centre - Saturday (call 06 281 2644)

- Queen Street Practice Wairoa – Saturday and Sunday (call 06 838 8333).

Today's case will be included in today's tally of case numbers.

More to come