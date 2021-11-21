Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Hair salon among new locations of interest - people told to self isolate

There were 149 new cases of Covid today - including one new weak-positive case in Canterbury. 83 people are in hospital, with five in the ICU. Video / NZ Herald

There were 149 new cases of Covid today - including one new weak-positive case in Canterbury. 83 people are in hospital, with five in the ICU. Video / NZ Herald

People who visited a hair and beauty salon in Tauranga are being told to self isolate after a person with Covid-19 was there last week.

Buff Hair and Beauty, on Cameron Rd in Tauranga South, has been identified as a new location of interest after an infected member of the public was there last Thursday, November 18.

They were there for two hours between 12.30pm and 2.30pm and the official advice for anyone who was there at the same time is to self isolate and get tested immediately.

"Self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health."

Buff Hair and Beauty, Tauranga South, has been identified as a location of interest. Image / Google

People are also told to record their visit on the ministry's website or via Healthline on 0800 611 116.

The salon, a bakery and sushi outlet are among the latest locations of interest released by health officials this morning.

The Ministry of Health has released eight new places of interest or exposure events on its website this morning.

8.15am update

• St Pierre's Sushi: 1490 Amohau St, Rotorua. Mon, Nov 15, 3.20pm-4.50pm

• Zest Bakery and Cafe: 187 Chadwick Rd, Greerton, Tauranga. Wed, Nov 17, 12.15pm-2.30pm

• Zest Bakery and Cafe: Thur, Nov 18, 2.45pm-5pm

• Buff Hair and Beauty: 575 Cameron Rd, Tauranga South, Tauranga. Thur, Nov 18, 12.30pm-2.30pm

• Bakehouse Cafe and Roast: 40 Tūrangi Town Centre, Tūrangi. Tues, Nov 16, 1.15pm-2.30pm

• McDonald's Tauranga: 549 Cameron Rd, Tauranga. Sun, Nov 14, 6.30pm-8.30pm

• Bayview Roast and Fish and Chips Shop: 19 Bethlehem Rd, Bethlehem, Tauranga. Wed, Nov 17, 5pm-6pm

• Welcome Sushi: 252 Welcome Bay Rd, Welcome Bay, Tauranga: Thur, Nov 18, 9am-11am

The Zest Bakery and Cafe in Greerton, Tauranga, has been linked to positive Covid cases twice in the last week. Image / Google

A total of 27 locations of interest or exposure events linked to members of the public who had tested positive for the virus were announced throughout yesterday.

Despite Auckland continually reporting the most number of community Covid cases, no new locations or exposure events have been announced around the city since last Monday.

Among yesterday's locations were businesses in Tauranga, Te Kūiti, Mt Maunganui, Tūrangi and Hamilton.

The last time anyone with the virus was out and about in the community was three days ago. Seven locations of interest were visited on Friday.