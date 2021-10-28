Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Fourth case confirmed in Ōtorohanga district in the Waikato

The Waikato town of Kāwhia was visited by a Covid positive person earlier this week. Photo / Supplied

A person confirmed to have Covid yesterday was in a small Waikato town earlier this week.

Ōtorohanga mayor Max Baxter said the person and a close contact of that individual were visiting Kāwhia until Tuesday this week.

"Unfortunately there has been a positive case of Covid-19 detected in Kāwhia yesterday," he said on Facebook this morning.

They were now in isolation outside of the Kāwhia area, he said.

Baxter said the DHB had told him the people concerned had been in Kāwhia for several months and there had been no "breach of protocol or regulations".

It is the fourth case detected in the Ōtorohanga district this week.

Baxter also confirmed a case in Ōtorohanga on social media yesterday morning. It came after two people in the community tested positive for Covid-19 at the weekend.

Ōtorohanga's original two cases were linked to a close contact in Te Awamutu.

Baxter asked residents to get tested and book a vaccination if they had not already been vaccinated.

Max Baxter, mayor of Otorohanga District, confirmed a person with Covid had been in Kawhia earlier this week. Photo / Supplied

"Keep Kāwhia safe and stay in your bubble," he said.

The district has been in level 3 lockdown, along with much of the rest of the Waikato, since October 7. The region was moved to phase 1 of level 3 this week.

There were four new cases reported in the Waikato yesterday, including the one in Ōtorohanga. The other three were in Hamilton.

All were known contacts of existing cases and have been in touch with Public Health officials.

It takes the total number of Waikato cases in the outbreak to 101.

There will be a testing station set up in Kāwhia today at Maketu Marae. It will be open for three days from 11am until 3pm.

The Delta outbreak in Waikato has seeded in marginalised communities, according to Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, prompting concerns that it could mirror the outbreak in Auckland and spread all over the North Island.

Just yesterday Hipkins warned that it's a matter of when, not if, Delta would leak further out of Auckland.

Despite that, he said the Government followed Public Health advice in moving Waikato into the same level 3 restrictions as Auckland.

People in level 3 in Waikato can now have outdoor gatherings between two households up to a maximum of 10 people, and ECEs can open with 10-children bubbles.

Waikato's alert-level setting will be reviewed on Monday, along with Auckland's.