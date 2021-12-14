Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Campaign urges Kiwis to dial down abuse and hostility

The Dial it Down campaign is a response to hundreds of complaints related to Covid-19. Photo / Alex Robertson

By RNZ

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon said across Aotearoa anger and tension and hostility around Covid-19 is high, and is asking Kiwis to keep conversations civil.

The Dial it Down campaign was a response to hundreds of complaints related to Covid-19 from across the country, many of which were about being on the receiving end of abuse.

"On the street, in this front line service area, there have been some very abusive people for one reason or another," Foon told RNZ.

Some of the abuse came from frustration and anxiety over Covid-19, and around mask-wearing and vaccinations.

Retailers have reported faced abuse or hostility from customers, and Asian New Zealanders have experienced racism due to Covid-19.

Foon said complaints to the Commission's information line had risen three-fold.

"We normally have around 200, now we're getting up to 700-plus complaints a week."

No-one deserved racist abuse and the rhetoric of hatred, he said.

"It is fraying social cohesion at the edges, hence we have the campaign to dial down the bad speech, the bad behaviour.

"We hope people will dial up the kindness and love. And I know this is cliché and rhetoric from before but we need to continue that message."

People needed to be respectful to frontline workers giving exceptional service under duress, he said.