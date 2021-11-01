Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Auckland supermarket linked to positive case on Labour Monday

A supermarket in Auckland is the sole location of interest linked to a person with Covid-19 released by health authorities this morning.
10.10am update
Pak'nSave Manukau, at 6 Cavendish Drive, South Auckland has been identified by officials after a person with the virus was there on Labour Monday, October 25.
The affected time is between 10am and 6.30pm.
Anyone who was at the supermarket during that time period is advised to monitor their health for 14 days after being exposed and to get a Covid test if any symptoms develop.
More locations of interest are expected to be released by health officials today, a day after a record 162 community cases were announced.
Thirteen locations of interest or exposure events were revealed by health officials throughout the day yesterday.
The majority of those were identified in the Waikato region and several new events around Auckland.