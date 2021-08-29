Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Auckland police staff member tests positive

A staff member at police headquarters in Auckland has tested positive for Covid-19.
The Herald understands the person works in a non-sworn role at Harlech House in Otāhuhu.
They had been to work for one shift several days after being exposed to a family member who was a positive case.
However, because they were at work just outside the 48-hour window before the onset of self-reported symptoms, nobody in the office is considered a close contact.
The site has not been shared as a public location of interest - thought to be because all staff sign in and out via key cards.
Following Herald inquiries, police confirmed that "a non-constabulary staff member in Tāmaki Makaurau has tested positive".
"The member was not at work while contagious and their place of work is not considered a place of interest. The staff member was a close contact of a known case.
"We are supporting the staff member, and we are continuing to take guidance from the Ministry of Health to ensure our staff are safe while at work."