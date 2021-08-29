Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Auckland police staff member tests positive

August 29 2021 There are 83 Covid community cases today, taking the total cases in the outbreak to 511. The number is similar to the total reported yesterday - and officials and experts will be hoping this signals that the country's Delta outbreak might be at a plateau.

A staff member at police headquarters in Auckland has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Herald understands the person works in a non-sworn role at Harlech House in Otāhuhu.

They had been to work for one shift several days after being exposed to a family member who was a positive case.

However, because they were at work just outside the 48-hour window before the onset of self-reported symptoms, nobody in the office is considered a close contact.

The site has not been shared as a public location of interest - thought to be because all staff sign in and out via key cards.

Following Herald inquiries, police confirmed that "a non-constabulary staff member in Tāmaki Makaurau has tested positive".

"The member was not at work while contagious and their place of work is not considered a place of interest. The staff member was a close contact of a known case.

"We are supporting the staff member, and we are continuing to take guidance from the Ministry of Health to ensure our staff are safe while at work."