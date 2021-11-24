Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Auckland hair salons reopen for first time in three months

November 24 2021 The managed isolation system at NZ's border is being dismantled for fully vaccinated Kiwis and travellers will be able to bypass it from early next year. It comes as officials announced there are 215 Covid-19 cases today.

November 24 2021 The managed isolation system at NZ's border is being dismantled for fully vaccinated Kiwis and travellers will be able to bypass it from early next year. It comes as officials announced there are 215 Covid-19 cases today.

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Hairdresser Hakan Altan is unsheathing his scissors for the first time in more than three months this morning as he expects to do battle with a range of wild, unkempt mullets.

The Hedzabove hair salon owner in Kohimarama in Auckland's inner east opened his doors at 7am today, one among hundreds of city hairdressers reopening for the first time since the latest Delta Covid outbreak hit New Zealand on August 17.

Today marks 100 days since Auckland was plunged back into lockdown on August 17.

The long weeks have left Aucklanders with no chance of a trim, colouring or style.

Alice Gray gets her hair cut from Hakan Altan, the owner of Hedzabove salon in Kohimaramara. Photo / Michael Craig

That has raised fears mullets, such as the Billy Ray Cyrus, the David Bowie and Jean-Claude Van Damme, may be out there.

"You have a lot of crazy styles, I'll be trying to fix all the mullets," Altan joked.

For Altan and Aucklanders in general, the reopening of hair salons marks an important step towards returning normalcy.

Hair salons have been chosen to open early - before other businesses also deemed as being higher risk for the transmission of Covid - so the Government can trial its new vaccine pass app.

The passes will play a pivotal role in New Zealand society.

With the country moving away from lockdowns, each pass will act as proof the person holding it has had both their Pfizer jabs.

They will be needed to enter most bars, cafes and hairdressers under the Government's new Covid management traffic light system as well as all music festivals, rugby games and major events.

While Auckland bars, cafes and restaurants will reopen and begin using the passes on from 11.59pm on December 2, when the nation moves into the traffic light system, hairdressers are rapt to be opening earlier as part of the trial.

Deputy PM Grant Robertson said hairdressers and barbers had been chosen because they had a smaller number of people in their salons than a busy restaurant, for example.

"I'm very happy, it's been too long, three months," Altan said.

"The Government tried to help us, but it's not been good enough."

He said he expected to work until possibly 7pm or 8pm tonight.

"With Christmas so close, it has been crazy booking everyone," he said.

Kelly Melvin, owner of HairFit in Ponsonby, also said she is fully booked until Christmas.

She spent yesterday organising bookings, putting up the salon Christmas tree and trying to get it feeling homely for her many regular customers.

She can't afford to take a break in the Christmas lead up after three months without an income.

"You have a lot of crazy styles, I'll be trying to fix all the mullets," says Haka Altan, owner of Hedz Above. Photo / Supplied

"It's been very tough," she said.

Chantal Landais, owner of Chantal Landais Hair Studio in Herne Bay, agreed.

"It doesn't matter how good and healthy your business is, not many businesses can sustain that sort of lockdown," she said.

Like most other hairdressers, she spent the few days leading up to Thursday trying to sort out double bookings made online by desperate clients and ensuing everyone got an appointment.

Hedz Above hair salon in Kohimarama is opening at 7am. Photo / Supplied

"People have been coming to me for 30 years, of course they are my dearest client but there is quite a few of those and they won't all fit in one week so they need to be spread out," she said.

Landais said she had so far had to refuse three unvaccinated customers ringing up to ask if it would still be possible to get a cut.

However, another hairdresser who didn't wish to be named said she won't be able to join her colleagues in reopening tomorrow.

The woman lives in Northland but commutes into Takapuna where she runs her own salon.

However, so far she had been refused an exemption to cross the Auckland border so she can start work again.

"I'm fully vaxxed and desperate to get back to work," she said.

She said if she has to wait until December 15 when the Auckland border restrictions are temporarily lifted, there is a good chance her customers - who have been waiting three months for a cut - will go to other hairdressers for a trim.

She expected she wouldn't be the only hairdresser, or the only bar or cafe owner caught outside Auckland between December 2 - when bars and restaurants reopen - and December 15 when the border opens.

The Herald has sought comment from the Ministry of Health.

Like Altan and Melvin, Chantal Landais Hair Studio owner Landais, meanwhile, is trying her best to look to the future and get set for a long day behind the scissors and styling brush.

"It's going to be mayhem because everyone is urgent, we know that, we can see that actually," she joked.