Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Auckland dairy the only new location of interest early today

There were 14 new cases of Covid-19 in the community, all linked to existing cases. Video / NZ Herald

A superette in South Auckland is the sole new location of interest announced by health authorities this morning.

8.45am update

- Mayfield Superette Otara: 15 Johnstones Rd, Otara

The Mayfield Superette was visited by a person with Covid last Friday, September 10, from 6pm to 6.15pm.

People who were there at the same time are advised to self-monitor for any Covid symptoms for 14 days from the day they were at the dairy.

The Mayfield Superette, on Johnstones Rd in Otara, has been linked to a positive Covid case. Image / Google

If symptoms start to develop, get a test and stay home until a negative result is received.

No new locations were added last night, when the last new places were posted on the Ministry of Health's website at 4pm.

Yesterday's last update

- Unichem Pharmacy Papakura: 287 Great South Rd, Papakura

- Gilmours Manukau: 77 Cavendish Drive, Manukau

A Covid-infected person was at the Unichem Pharmacy last Tuesday, September 7, for 25 minutes between 4.20pm and 4.45pm.

Another person with Covid is linked to Gilmours Manukau on Saturday, September 11, for an hour. The affected time is between 3pm and 4pm.

The ministry has continually released locations of interest around the Auckland region over the past few weeks.

This week, many of the shops and businesses listed were linked to Dawson Rd, in Clover Park.

A supermarket undergoes a deep clean after being named a location of interest. Photo / Supplied

Several mini supermarkets, shops and a bus route to and from Dawson Rd have been connected to a person or persons with Covid-19 in the past two weeks.

The latest anyone with the virus has been out in the community is Sunday, September 12.

A commuter travelled on the western train line that morning - between 8.07am and 8.30am - from Grafton Rd, in central Auckland, to Fruitvale Rd in New Lynn, West Auckland.

That same day, a person with the virus was at the Tripoli Super Seven at 91 Tripoli Rd, in Panmure, from 11.17am to 12.15pm.