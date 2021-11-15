Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Auckland borders could be gone by mid-December

November 15 2021 Cabinet has agreed to move Waikato to alert level 2 from midnight tomorrow - and the rollout of booster vaccination shots will start from November 29.

Aucklanders could be locked in by alert level borders for the next month before travel restrictions are eased in time for Christmas, the Herald understands.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday said a decision on Auckland boundaries will be made tomorrow, a decision that will put the city into the traffic light system very soon after a review of vaccination rates on November 29.

The Herald understands the rest of New Zealand could follow a week to 10 days later, by mid-December, and Auckland's boundaries would reopen soon after that, also by the middle of next month.

While there would still be some policing of those boundaries, it would be a soft boundary with spot checks, rather than checkpoints where every car is vetted.

But stronger boundaries are still possible for some regions - such as Northland - to check vaccination status or test results if vaccination rates stay low.

Cabinet has agreed to move Waikato to alert level 2 from 11.59 tonight, and the rollout of booster vaccination shots will start from November 29.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed it was now likely the rest of New Zealand would move to the traffic light system even before all DHB regions hit the 90 per cent fully-vaccinated milestone.

That was because public health advice was that the new system was safer than level 2 of the old alert level system, because it took into account vaccination status.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during the Monday post-Cabinet press conference with director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Asked yesterday if summer travel would be restricted in regions with low vaccination rates such as Northland and Tairawhiti, Ardern said hard boundaries were impractical in some places because of the number of roads in and out.

That indicated soft boundaries were more likely to operate around those areas, as was the case in Waikato when it was at alert level 3.

That involved spot checks rather than checkpoints.

The Government confirmed yesterday that booster vaccination shots will start from November 29, when anyone aged 18 and over who got vaccinated more than six months ago will be eligible.

The booster shots would be free and available for anybody in New Zealand, whether or not they were first vaccinated here or overseas.

They would be available at vaccination clinics, pharmacies and GPs, and could also be booked through the online Book My Vaccine website

Public health expert Professor Nick Wilson welcomed the booster shot announcement but said he would have preferred a stronger approach in controlling the Waikato outbreak.

"In a way, the outbreak is not really under control in the Waikato. We have seen spread from the Waikato to other regions," he said.

Wilson said he was still concerned about the virus seeping down the country.

"I think the Government hasn't really been strong enough in protecting the areas outside of Auckland to give more time for vaccination levels to increase," he said.

Wilson said he was pleased to see the Government moving so quickly on rolling out Covid boosters.

"The booster is likely to be very worthwhile."

But he said it was important for people receiving their booster shots next April, May and June to also get the flu vaccine.

"There are growing concerns that because the Covid pandemic meant the season of influenza has been suppressed effectively, quite a few people are worried that there will be a bounce-back in flu next winter."

Public health expert Professor Michael Baker also said a double-whammy of flu and coronavirus booster shots would be useful.

If both could be delivered to a person on the same day, that would save individuals and the Government time and money, Baker said.

The National Party said yesterday's announcements showed the Government was making its Covid response up on the fly, randomly and publicly pondering changes to the traffic light framework.

"Strangely, today we have the new advice that actually, the traffic light system is more robust than the alert level system, so we should move to it early," National leader Judith Collins said.

National's Covid Response spokesman Chris Bishop said the booster shots announcement was better late than never.

"I get daily emails from border workers, doctors, nurses and older New Zealanders who are worried about their Pfizer vaccine effectiveness waning," Bishop said.

"New Zealand started the vaccine rollout in February, so many frontline border workers are already beyond the six-month point for their second dose.

Vaccinologist Helen Petousis-Harris also welcomed the boosters rollout announcement.

"What the boosters do is enhance on that second dose, so you end up with a better immunity than you did at your peak after that second dose."

She said the elderly and people with compromised immune systems would benefit from boosters.

The booster and Waikato announcements were aired during Ardern's 4pm post-Cabinet briefing yesterday.

The briefing came as the Delta outbreak crept through the lower North Island over the weekend.

The Ministry of Health reported 173 new Covid-19 cases in the community. The vast majority of new cases were in Auckland, but seven were in Waikato.

Of the Waikato cases, three were from Ōtorohanga, two from Hamilton, one from Kawhia, and one from Huntly.

Two new cases were reported in Northland, one in Lakes district - the area in and around Rotorua - and there was also a new case in Wairarapa.