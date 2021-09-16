Covid-19 Delta outbreak: 27 at Foodstuffs stood down after truck driver tests positive

Foodstuffs, which owns Pak'nSave, confirmed that the truck driver who tested positive for Covid-19 works for one of its partners. Photo / Supplied

Foodstuffs has confirmed that the truck driver who tested positive for Covid-19 worked for one of its partners.

The company's head of corporate affairs Antoinette Laird said 27 from the Foodstuffs team have been stood down to self-isolate, but gave the assurance that this will not affect its operations or ability to get products to stores.

Laird said the driver picked up loads from the Foodstuffs North Island Landing Drive Distribution Centre in Auckland and delivered to a number of Foodstuffs stores in Auckland and the Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions.

"We have been working closely with and following all Ministry of Health and Public Health guidance," she said.

Work is in progress to determine if there are any locations of interest and director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said early information indicated the driver had travelled to Hamilton, Cambridge and Tauranga.

But it was not known if the driver was infectious at the time.

Laird said the Foodstuffs sites do not need to be uploaded as locations of interest as the delivery areas are not accessible to members of the public.

"The driver's routes and destinations have all been logged, they have followed all PPE and Covid-19 protocols that we have in place at our sites," Laird said.

"Public Health has carried out its initial investigations and given guidance that team members at Foodstuffs North Island Landing Drive Distribution Centre should self-isolate if they have been in proximity of the driver when they were on site."

Laird said health and safety of staff and customers remained top priority, and they had been operating to all Ministry of Health Covid-19 protocols since August 17.

"Truck drivers who come to Foodstuffs sites and stores are required to follow these same protocols and are physically distanced from team members who are loading, or unloading at a site or store," she said.

"At no time do truck drivers enter the shop floor of stores or sites as a part of their delivery or pick up routine."

Bloomfield said if there were locations of interest it would be made public, but he said it's common for locations to be kept private if exposure events are contained and all people are easily identified.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said pick-ups and drop-offs will all be noted.

Ardern said there is no suggestion the driver had done anything they shouldn't have.

The driver tested positive after being identified as a household contact of another case.

A spokeswoman for Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said health authorities had not been in contact with the council over the matter.

"The mayor is disappointed of course that this driver has travelled to Hamilton," she said.

"However, she believes that if this was something of real concern, the health authorities would have been in touch."

Ardern said for those regularly crossing the border, a test on a weekly cycle was suitable.

From 11.59pm this evening all permitted travellers across the Auckland boundary must show proof they have been tested.

Police will check compliance from midnight tonight, and those who cannot show proof will be turned back, Bloomfield said.

There is a pop-up testing centre at Mobil station on State Highway 1 near Meremere from tomorrow.