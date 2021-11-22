Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 215 cases in community, 1 further death

The Delta variant is a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain. Video / Paul Slater

There are 215 Covid-19 cases in the community and health officials have announced that one person with the virus has died today.

It brings New Zealand's Covid death toll to 41 since the pandemic hit our shores last year.

The latest death was a patient in their 50s, who was admitted to Auckland City Hospital on 17 November.

"Our thoughts are with the patient's whānau and friends at this deeply sad time," the Ministry of Health said.

There are 88 people in hospital today (including 2 still being assessed) at North Shore (19); Middlemore (29); Auckland (37); Waikato (2); and Rotorua (1). Six patients are in ICU or high-dependency units.

Fifty-six per cent of those in hospital are unvaccinated, 12 per cent - or 10 cases - are partially vaccinated - less than 14 days, 8 per cent are partially vaccinated for more than 14 days, one person is fully vaccinated for less than 14 days, 16 cases, or 19 per cent, are fully vaccinated, and the vaccination status is unknown for three cases.

The average age of hospitalisations is 45.

Where today's Covid cases are

There are four new cases in Northland, 196 in Auckland, 11 in Waikato, one in Bay of Plenty and two in Lakes district.

In relation to the case at the Tauranga Retirement Village, one close contact has had their initial Covid test come back negative.

The situation continues to be closely managed by the Public Health Unit.

Of the four Northland cases, one in Whangārei was already isolating and there are three new cases in Kaikohe – all four cases have known links.

In Waikato, six of the cases are from Huntly, three from Kawhia, one from Te Kūiti, and one from Ōtorohanga.

Five of the new cases have been linked and the remaining six are under investigation.

Locations of interest were identified yesterday in Tokoroa, Huntly, and Putāruru.

Sixty-five of 178 cases reported yesterday were infectious while in the community, while just one case from yesterday was self-isolating and has no exposure events.

One hundred and sixteeth of today's 215 new cases have been epidemiologically linked, while 99 aren't.

There have been 893 cases unlinked in the last 14 days.

Meanwhile, a Waikato community case reported on 19 November has been reclassified as not a case. Also, a previously reported MIQ case has been reclassified as not a case.

There are four new cases at the border, including one which is historical.

The virus has slowly been spreading around the country over the past few weeks and Napier has its first case after a man travelled to the Hawke's Bay unaware he was infected until arriving in the area.

He remains in isolation at Kennedy Park Resort and is the region's only confirmed case. However two Hawke's Bay police officers and three pupils of a Napier primary school are isolating after coming into contact with the man.

While four of the new Bay of Plenty cases were linked to existing cases in Mount Maunganui. Investigations are underway into any possible links with the remaining case.

It came as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the whole of New Zealand will move into the traffic light framework at 11.59pm on Thursday, December 2.

But a week before restrictions further ease in Auckland when the locked down city moves to the red light, Cabinet has also allowed for hairdressers and barbers to open from Thursday to vaccinated people.

It will be a way of trailing vaccine passports before they are more widely adopted next week.

Meanwhile, the hospitality sector still has to wait another week before it is able to re-open for the first time in more than three months.