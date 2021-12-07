Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 20 active cases in Nelson

There are now 20 active cases of Covid-19 in the Nelson-Tasman area. Photo / 123RF

There are now 20 active cases of Covid-19 in the Nelson-Tasman area. Photo / 123RF

There are now 20 active cases of Covid-19 in the Nelson-Tasman area.

The Ministry of Health announced one new case at 1pm.

It also reported four other new cases that were announced yesterday after the official reporting cut-off period.

The new case is linked to a known school exposure event, a spokesperson said.

Investigations into the source of infections are ongoing.

"Public health officials continue to manage several hundred contacts associated with exposures at two schools in Nelson."

Locations of interest are regularly added to the ministry's website so people living in Nelson-Tasman are asked to keep checking for any updates.

Several pop-up testing sites are open in Nelson-Tasman today:

• Saxton Fields carpark, Suffolk Rd, Stoke, 9am to 6pm

• Richmond Showgrounds, 359 Lower Queen St, 9am to 6pm

• Motueka Recreation Centre: Old Wharf Rd, Motueka, 9am to 3pm

The Southern DHB has also become the fifth district health board in the country to reach 90 per cent full vaccination.