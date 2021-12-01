Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 172 cases as country moves into traffic light system

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says that the Omicron variant is "not a cause for panic" as NZ experts track its impact overseas. Video / Pool

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says that the Omicron variant is "not a cause for panic" as NZ experts track its impact overseas. Video / Pool

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

There are 172 new Covid community cases today as the nation prepares to move into the traffic light system.

Eighty-six people are in hospital and nine are in intensive care.

Today's cases included 142 new cases in Auckland.

"There continues to be a daily review of testing numbers and testing locations to ensure good coverage of risk areas," the Ministry of Health said.

There are 3634 people isolating at home, including 910 people with the virus.

Of the two new cases in Northland, one is in Kaitaia and one in Kawakawa. Both are close contacts of known cases.

The Kaitaia case was in isolation when tested and investigations into the Kawakawa case are underway.

There was an unexpected wastewater detection in a sample from Ahipara taken on November 25.

Although this may be connected to cases isolating in the area, people living in the area are urged to get tested if they have even mild symptoms, the ministry said.

Waikato

There are 15 new cases in Waikato. Of those, six are in Kawhia, three in Te Kūiti, two in Hamilton, two in Ngāruawāhia, one in Huntly, and one is under investigation.

Of today's cases, 11 have been linked to existing cases.

There are six pop-up and dedicated testing sites operating across the Waikato today in Hamilton, Te Kūiti, Taumarunui, and Ōtorohanga.

There are two Covid-19 positive patients in Waikato Hospital ICU.

Waikato public health staff are now caring for 113 cases in the community.

Bay of Plenty

There is one new case in the Bay of Plenty.

The case in the Western Bay of Plenty is a household contact of a previously reported case and was already self-isolating at home when they tested positive.

There are no further cases to report today associated with Te Akau ki Papamoa School, but the assessment by Toi Te Ora Public Health is that further cases associated with the school are likely.

Lakes

There are two new cases in Lakes District. One of these cases is in Rotorua and is a household contact of a previously reported case.

They were already self-isolating at home when they tested positive.

Investigations are underway to determine any links between the other new case and previously reported cases.

MidCentral

There is one case in Manawatu today that was announced in yesterday's update but came in after the cut off time.

Public health staff are continuing to interview the person who is understood to live in Waikato and work in Manawatū.

Nelson-Tasman

There are ten new cases in Nelson-Tasman today, but one will be officially added to tomorrow's figures as it came in after the cut off time.

This takes the number of active cases in the region to 14.

These cases are made up of two clusters, with 11 in one and three in the other. A possible connection between the two clusters is being investigated.

Two schools in Nelson, Enner Glynn School and Broadgreen Intermediate, have had cases.

Both schools have temporarily closed while a risk assessment is undertaken and close contacts are identified.

Next steps will then be agreed with the Ministry of Education.

Four new locations of interest in Nelson were added to the Ministry's website yesterday afternoon.

There were 146 new cases across the nation yesterday as the virus made its way into the South Island and continues to circulate in regions such as the Waikato and Bay of Plenty.

Fifteen of the nation's 20 District Health Board regions now have more than 90 per cent of their eligible populations with at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

However, just two - Auckland and Capital and Coast DHBs - have hit the 90 per cent double-jabbed mark.

The Government has also announced that Covid-19 jabs for those aged between 5-11 are expected to begin next month, subject to MedSafe approval.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins also conceded that it was likely a matter of time before Omicron - a new variant of the virus - arrived in New Zealand.

Of yesterday's new cases, 124 were in Auckland, 14 in Waikato, four in Bay of Plenty and one in Nelson-Tasman.

The new case in Nelson is in addition to three cases the day before, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said.

Eighty-three people were in hospital yesterday, two in Waikato and the remainder in Auckland.

Bloomfield showed hospitalisation tracking modelling from early November and ICU bed use, and how it had it eased off.

While the hospitalisation rate throughout the outbreak had been between 11 and 12 per cent, the proportion of people requiring ICU has dropped from 5.7 per cent down to 3 per cent in the last month or so.

Jabs for 5+

On the vaccination of 5- to 11-year-olds, there was still work to do but the Government was advanced in planning, Hipkins said.

The child dose was about one-third of the adult dose. Buying it was conditional on it being approved by MedSafe.

The Government was expecting to roll it out before the end of January and had been talking to Pfizer about supplies with that deadline pending approval.

Traffic light system

The traffic light system will see Auckland exit lockdown and enter the red setting, with a return of many activities including dining at bars, cafes and restaurants.

Much of the country, including the South Island, will move to orange, which removes gathering limits for locations using vaccine passes.

There have been 2.8 million vaccine passes issued.

At orange level, life will be almost like level 1, Hipkins said. Red will be more restrictive.

The Government had been working hard to get the balance right and there would be some teething issues along the way, he said.

Omicron likely to arrive in NZ

On Omicron, Hipkins said there was some anxiety about the new variant. He wanted to be clear it was cause for concern "but not a cause for panic".

The Government had prepared for a new variant and it was "ready and had plans in place".

Asked if it was a matter of time until Omicron arrived in NZ, Hipkins replied: "I would say so."

Asked if it would extend border restrictions, he said they were still planning for January and February cohorts and it was under constant review. He said it was a possibility it could be extended.