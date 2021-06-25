Covid 19 coronavirus: Whanganui vaccination rollout continues to lead the country

The majority of vaccinations have been administered at Te Rito Wellness and Vaccination Centre on Victoria Ave. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui's Covid-19 vaccination rollout is still sitting far ahead of expectations, with the Whanganui District Health Board beating its vaccination target by the highest margin of any DHB in the country.

New figures released this week by the Ministry of Health showed the Whanganui DHB has administered 17,829 doses since the rollout began earlier this year.

That puts it ahead of its target by 7414 doses or 89 per cent - the most significant lead compared to vaccine targets of any DHB in the country.

As at June 22, 11,053 people had received their first dose of the vaccine while 6776 people in Whanganui are now fully vaccinated.

That is significantly further ahead than nearby DHBs such as MidCentral and Taranaki, both of which are sitting at 126 per cent of their vaccination goals.

And even when you take targets out of the picture, Whanganui DHB is still beating Taranaki DHB by a substantial margin, sitting 5500 doses ahead of the neighbouring region.

That's despite Taranaki DHB being responsible for a population significantly larger - another 56,000 people - than Whanganui.

This week Whanganui DHB's mobile vaccination team visited a number of locations, including Arahunga Special School in Gonville.

Thirty-four people were vaccinated at the school, with the majority of students eligible under vaccine group 3.

A DHB spokesperson said mobile vaccinators were fundamental in ensuring the DHB reached every corner of the population.

"For places where we can do a lot of vaccinations and the people there may have difficulties in coming to the hospital or Te Rito [vaccination centre], we can send out vaccinators and admin staff," the spokesperson said.

"Arahunga School is one example, but there are also all the rest homes, Whanganui Prison, the schools which we will get on to in August, and some factories and businesses – also lined up for August."

The DHB has also sent a number of vaccinators to smaller centres it is responsible for, such as Bulls, Marton and Taihape.

Louise Allsopp, Whanganui DHB's senior responsible officer for the vaccination rollout said public confidence in the vaccine across the region appeared high.

"It seems that people are reassured that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective, and that is great news as we work to protect the Whanganui region from the virus with the biggest vaccination programme we have ever seen," Allsopp said.

The DHB is currently vaccinating group 3, which includes people over the age of 65, those with underlying health conditions and the disabled, as well as those who are pregnant.

Appointments can be made by calling 0800 888 479 or emailing covid19@wdhb.co.nz