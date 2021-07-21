Covid-19 coronavirus: Whanganui continues to lead country in vaccine rollout

Whanganui continues to lead the country in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, as the DHB prepares to begin Group 4 vaccinations next week. Photo / File

Whanganui continues to lead the country in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, as the DHB prepares to begin Group 4 vaccinations next week. Photo / File

Whanganui's Covid-19 vaccination rollout is still ahead of the rest of the country with the DHB preparing to launch group 4 vaccination - the final group - next week.

Whanganui District Health Board chief executive Russell Simpson said it was an "incredible effort" by DHB staff and Māori and community health providers.

According to new figures released by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday, Whanganui had administered a total 21,430 doses as of Sunday.

That puts the DHB ahead of its target by 8111 doses or 61 per cent.

As at June 22, 13,786 people on file as living in the Whanganui DHB catchment had received their first dose of the vaccine, while 10,107 people in Whanganui are now fully vaccinated.

That number is higher than nearby DHBs such as MidCentral and Taranaki, with MidCentral sitting at nine per cent ahead of its vaccine target and Taranaki 30 per cent ahead.

And even when you take targets out of the picture, Whanganui DHB is still beating Taranaki DHB by a substantial margin, sitting 200 doses ahead of the neighbouring region.

That's despite Taranaki DHB being responsible for a population significantly larger - another 56,000 people - than Whanganui.

Whanganui DHB Chief Executive Russell Simpson puts the success of the rollout down to the relationships with providers in the community, as well as the DHB's method of approach.

Whanganui DHB Chief Executive Russell Simpson says the DHB's vaccination success can be put down to strong relationships with community partners. Photo / File

"A lot of it is relationships with communities and providers on the ground. We're also going out to a lot of hard to reach areas, particularly up the awa," Simpson said.

"We're going out to a lot of people rather than requiring them to come to us, that makes a real difference.

"The engagement with the kaupapa Māori providers is another strength that we've got. Local leadership is also valuable, from kuia and kaumātua, to the leadership of Te Oranganui,"

The DHB is preparing to launch group 4 vaccination next week, beginning the process of vaccinating the remainder of New Zealand's population - starting with those aged 60 and above.

"We'll be scaling up to north of 800 vaccinations a day when we hit Group 4. Te Rito, our main vaccination centre is where we'll be putting through a large number of people.

"We'll also be getting out into the rural outreaches as well. I really put a lot of how we're tackling it down to local solutions, from local leaders, for local people."

To make a vaccine appointment, the DHB encourages residents to call 0800 888 479 and leave your details, and you will be called back within a week.