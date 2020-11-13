Covid 19 coronavirus: Weekend plans? Downtown Auckland reopens for business

Our Friday fright has passed, and downtown Auckland is back open for business.

Fears of a mystery Covid-19 outbreak largely emptied the centre of our biggest city of workers yesterday, after the Government encouraged them to work from home.

The single day quasi-lockdown came after an AUT student with no known connection to overseas travel or border control tested positive to Covid-19, and had worked, taken Ubers and visited several eateries in downtown Auckland while potentially infectious.

It was revealed yesterday the woman's infection had been genomically linked to the Defence Force worker infected at a quarantine hotel and investigations are continuing to find the link.

Musician Tami Neilson is performing in downtown Auckland tonight. File photo / Babiche Martens

Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins said, while the country remained at level 1, people should act with caution.

Level 1 means large events can take place - and plenty are planned this weekend.

One event fell victim to the Covid-19 uncertainty. K-festival, a North Shore of all things Korean, has been postponed until further notice.

But other events are going ahead, including Tami Neilson: Brass, Strings … Sing at Auckland's The Civic tonight

and Fly My Pretties Auckland Town Hall concert, also tonight.

Chocolate and coffee lovers will be able to indulge their addictions at Auckland waterfront's The Cloud today and tomorrow, when The Chocolate and Coffee Show takes place.

Next door, at Shed 10, Auckland will be on show for the Discover Auckland Travel Show today and, a few kilometres down the Southern Motorway, the Great Moscow Circus is hosting multiple shows today and tomorrow at Ellerslie Racecourse.

Auckland Council also confirmed its city centre venues, including the Central City Library and the Tepid Baths, will be back open today.