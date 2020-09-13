Covid 19 coronavirus: Vomiting patrons, breaches at Dunedin bar: police

Dive, formerly known as The Cook. Photo: ODT files

People vomiting over a balcony and level 2 breaches are among a raft of issues at a Dunedin bar that police are investigating.

Officers were called to Dive, formerly known as The Cook, at 11.30pm on Friday after reports of people smoking cannabis and flicking cigarette butts into a cardboard rubbish bin.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police did not locate cannabis when they arrived at the scene, but were told people had been vomiting over the balcony.

There were also breaches of alert level 2 Covid restrictions. The 90 people present were not seated and there was no table service.

Bar staff stated they did not have to follow those rules due to it being a private function, he said.

‌

The security guard presented an expired licence, and there was confusion around who the duty manager was - the person whose name was on the duty manager board said the person behind the bar was actually in charge.

‌

''This will be followed up by the alcohol harm team," Acting Snr Sgt Bond said.

Dive has been approached for comment.