Covid 19 coronavirus: Today's Covid cases, update on Perth investigation

Mridula Narayan paints a vivid picture of the humanitarian crisis in India as the COVID-19 pandemic grows. Video / AP / World Vision

As New Zealand continues to expand its quarantine-free travel, the Ministry of Health is set to announce the latest about any new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

A statement is due to be released at 1pm.

There were four new cases in managed isolation announced yesterday, which came from Pakistan, the Philippines, Indonesia and India.

There are 25 active cases in New Zealand, some of the lowest infection levels since last August.

The news comes after revelations today that about seven people have caught Covid in the compound of the New Zealand High Commission in Delhi over recent weeks.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern released the number this morning, but could not confirm whether the cases were New Zealand citizens or local people employed at the high commission.

There were about 40 people working there under lockdown for almost a year.

The ministry is continuing to monitor developments after a Perth managed isolation facility worker and two of their housemates tested positive for Covid-19 at the weekend.

Health officials in New Zealand have determined it as a low risk to the public's health here.

As of yesterday, no one who has arrived in New Zealand had contacted Healthline to say they were at any of the current 17 locations of interest.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country as of yesterday sat at 2262.

Since January 1 this year, 50 historical cases have been reported - out of a total of 446 cases.

Meanwhile, Ardern yesterday announced New Zealand's quarantine-free travel bubble with the Cook Islands will begin on May 17.

The flights will come with a "flyer-beware" caveat and a more precautionary approach should an outbreak happen there.

"If there is an outbreak in New Zealand, flights are likely to be paused."

An outbreak in the Cook Islands would be met with a "highly precautionary approach" - despite the work in the Cook Islands to be prepared for any cases.

It would likely lead to humanitarian support from New Zealand, including health professionals being sent over, and "if required, the return of travellers to New Zealand".