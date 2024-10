Government to spend almost $40m in funding for ambulance services.

St John is aiming to save $30 million to survive the economic impacts of Covid-19.

The organisation says it's because of a projected loss of fundraising revenue - and to address a long overdue pay correction for staff in the next year.

In an internal memo, seen by Newstalk ZB, the organisation has told staff it's forecasting a significant deficit in the next financial year.

A St John spokesperson has told ZB job cuts are on the table.