Covid 19 coronavirus: Sick traveller transferred from MIQ to hospital

The confirmed Covid-19 case was taken from the Jet Park Hotel isolation facility to hospital. Photo / Dean Purcell

A confirmed case of Covid-19 who arrived from overseas has reportedly been taken from MIQ to be hospitalised.

The returned international traveller tested positive for coronavirus as part of their 0/1 test, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

They were transferred from the Jet Park quarantine facility to Auckland City Hospital on Friday.

"This person is in a stable condition on a dedicated Covid-19 ward," a ministry spokesman said.

"Strict Infection Prevention and Control protocols were followed during the transfer of this person and there is extremely low risk to the New Zealand public."

The ministry stated that hospitals here were experienced and well equipped to handle Covid-19 patients.

"There are appropriate isolation and infection prevention and control plans in place at all the metro-Auckland DHB hospitals to accommodate these patients – our hospitals remain safe for patients, visitors and staff," the spokesman added.

For privacy reasons, the ministry said it will not be sharing any further information about the patient.