Covid-19 coronavirus: Quarantine-free travel with Australia paused for three days, Chris Hipkins announces

The transtasman quarantine free travel bubble has been paused for three days as of 10:30pm tonight.

This is the first time the bubble to all Australian states has been paused.

Quarantine Free Travel from all Australian states and territories will be paused from 10.30pm (NZT) tonight until 11.59pm (NZT) on Tuesday 29 June.

Minister for Covid-19 Response, Chris Hipkins announced the bubble pause in a media statement at 9pm tonight.

"There are now multiple cases and outbreaks in Australia in differing stages of containment and the health risk for New Zealand in response to these cases is increasing," the statement said.

Millions of NSW residents will go into lockdown tonight in the state's latest attempt to stamp out Covid-19 infections spreading across greater Sydney.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced further rules for NSW as infections in the state increased to 82 cases.

From 6pm today, all of Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, the Central Coast and Wollongong will go into lockdown until midnight on July 9.

"As a result the Government has taken the precautionary step of temporarily widening the current pause with New South Wales to include all of Australia," the statement from Hipkins office said.

"This short pause will give us time to get a better understanding of the developing situation and to consider the potential implementation of a range of measures to make the bubble safer, such as the introduction of pre-departure testing for all flights from Australia to New Zealand."

The pause is necessary given the growing number of Covid-19 cases being reported across Australia.

"I acknowledge the frustration and inconvenience that comes with this pause, but given the high level of transmissibility of what appears to be the Delta variant, and the fact that there are now multiple community clusters, it is the right thing to do to keep COVID-19 out of New Zealand."

