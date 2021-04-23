Covid 19 coronavirus: Perth lockdown - New Zealand-Western Australia travel suspended; Air NZ flight cancelled

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan places Perth and the nearby Peel region into a three-day lockdown following two positive cases that have been in the community. Video / Sky News Australia

The six-day-old transtasman bubble has suffered its first major setback, with Covid-19 minister Chris Hipkins last night halting travel between New Zealand and Western Australia after Perth and a neighbouring region went into a three-day lockdown.

The lockdown of Perth and the Peel region came after authorities discovered two people infected with Covid-19 had been in the community for five days, and there were numerous locations of interest, including a pool, eateries, short-stay accommodation and a Qantas flight to Melbourne.

The situation was "emerging and serious", West Australian Premier Mark McGowan said in announcing the lockdown, which began at midnight (4am NZT).

As set out in the transtasman bubble protocols, travel between New Zealand and Western Australia had been "paused", pending further advice from the state government, Hipkins said.

"New Zealand health officials are in contact with their Australian counterparts and are completing a risk assessment."

All passengers on an earlier flight from Perth to Melbourne that carried a passenger later found to have Covid-19 have been contact traced and no one on that flight has travelled on to New Zealand, he said.

Air New Zealand confirmed last night that flight NZ176, due to arrive in Auckland from Perth at 5.50am today, had been cancelled.

Customers could rebook, put their flight into credit or get a refund if they'd bought a refundable ticket, a spokeswoman said.

"There are no Air New Zealand services to or from Perth [today], we expect to be able to provide further clarity on the impact to [tomorrow's] return service [this] afternoon."

The last New Zealand flight to arrive in Perth before the lockdown was NZ175, which landed yesterday afternoon.

Any Kiwis affected should follow the advice of Western Australian authorities, Hipkins said.



The situation in Western Australia was an example of the type of scenario both countries had planned for - and more information would be shared today.

As of midnight last night (WA time) until midnight on Monday, April 26, those in Perth and Peel will not be able to leave unless they have an exemption.

"There will be four reasons to leave your house," McGowan said.

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan speaks to the media during a press conference. Photo /Getty Images

"These are: Work, because they can't work from home or remotely; shopping for essentials like groceries, medicine and necessary supplies; medical or healthcare needs, including compassionate requirements and looking after the vulnerable; and exercise with a maximum of four people, limited to one hour per day."

The snap lockdown follows an outbreak in Perth's hotel quarantine system, with a Victorian man testing positive in Melbourne yesterday after completing 14 days of quarantine at a WA hotel.

McGowan revealed at the beginning of yesterday's emergency press conference the man may have been infectious for a five-day period in the Perth community.

A pregnant woman and her 4-year-old daughter have also tested positive after their stay in Western Australia, having contracted the virus from an infected couple who had returned from India and were staying in a room opposite them.

Speaking before Hipkins' update, infectious diseases expert Dr Siouxsie Wiles said a key question was whether widespread community transmission had occurred.



If transmission hasn't occurred or been widespread New Zealand would be "very unlucky" to have an infected person among those crossing the Tasman before travel was suspended.

But if New Zealand was going to be cautious, we could ask those arriving from Perth to self-isolate or require them to go into managed isolation - but that must be one which is separate from those used by arrivals from higher-risk countries.

The risk assessment taking place now would determine what people arriving from Western Australia would need to do, should the travel "pause" be lifted after the three-day lockdown, a spokesman for Hipkins said.

The situation in Perth was a reminder to Kiwis not to let our guard down - keep using the Covid tracer app, wear masks when required and stay home when sick, Wiles said.

"The responsibilities are on all of us."

As of yesterday, about 14,500 travellers have arrived from Australia since the bubble began, the Government said in its Covid-19 update yesterday.

The transtasman bubble is designed to allow Kiwis and Aussies to travel quarantine-free between the two countries.

The Government has set up a green, orange and red traffic-light system to deal with Covid-19 outbreaks in Australia.

If you are stranded by the suspension of flights, you will be on your own, with the Government not planning to provide any accommodation.

That means you should plan to have extra money and emergency contingency options in place.

-with news.com.au