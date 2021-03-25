Covid 19 coronavirus: Officials give latest update after managed isolation investigations launched

The Ministry of Health is set to address the media this afternoon a day after it was revealed a number of investigations had been launched over Covid-19 transmission between returning Kiwis at a second Auckland managed isolation hotel.

The director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield and head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine Brigadier Jim Bliss will provide an update at 1pm.

Yesterday it was revealed the Grand Mercure in downtown Auckland was under investigation after a possibility of a transmission within the facility with hundreds of people who had completed managed isolation in the past 10 days asked to get re-tested and self-isolate.

Health authorities revealed results from genome sequencing showed a link between two returnees who tested positive for Covid-19 while staying at the hotel.

Both were infected with the UK variant, despite staying on separate rooms on different floors and arriving on flights within two days of each other.

One of those infected traveled on a bus to an exercise field with others from different facilities.

Officials were probing the source of the infection.

Earlier in the year three people in managed isolation at Auckland's Pullman Hotel caught Covid-19 in three separate incidents.

The hotel was temporarily closed for decontamination and upgrades after three returnees fell ill after completing their mandatory 14-day stay in isolation, sparking fears the infection may have spread across the community.

At the time, Bliss confirmed genome sequencing confirmed all three cases had the variant first identified in South Africa.

A report into the episode in February indicated poor ventilation in the hotel's corridors contributed to the spread.

It was revealed yesterday as a precautionary measure, around 250 people who had left the Grand Mercure since March 10 were being contacted and asked to get tested immediately and remain in isolation at home until a negative result was returned.

Other steps taken include additional on-site testing and exit tests for all returnees leaving the facility.

There was also now additional surveillance testing of staff at the Grand Mercure as a further precautionary measure.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment was also conducting an internal investigation into the bus journeys taken by returnees to determine what happened in this case and what improvements could be made to strengthen their processes.

The ministry said there was no evidence of any Covid cases in the community connected to this situation at this time.

Yesterday, there were six new cases of covid in managed isolation.

Four had arrived from India on March 23, one from Serbia and Montenegro and one from Denmark. All except the person from Denmark, who tested positive on routine day three swabs, had tested positive on arrival in New Zealand.