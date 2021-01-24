Covid 19 coronavirus: Northland businesses' nervous wait

From RNZ

Northland businesses are anxiously waiting to hear whether a community outbreak of Covid results from a woman who has tested positive for the virus travelling widely in the region.

The Northland Chamber of Commerce predicted hundreds of staff won't come into work today after the 56-year-old woman visited about 30 locations across lower Northland and north Auckland.

The news that the positive case visited the South Head General Store on the south Kaipara Peninsula has owner Aaron Watson reeling.

He said he only opened the business late last month and he was gutted about what has happened.

"Absolutely devastated, we don't know what to do, we're shattered, absolutely shattered.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Minister for Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins at a press briefing to announce the Northland case. Photo / Hagen Hopkins, Getty Images

"We'll just have to try and get through this."

He said he has not been contacted by health officials, and only found out after a friend saw the store's name on the Ministry of Health website.

Just thinking of acknowledging the anxiety of my fellow immunocompromised peoples right now- especially in Northland. I know a lot of us looking forward to Waitangi, just a week and half away, are now feeling a little extra heartbroken ❤️ — Golriz Ghahraman (@golrizghahraman) January 24, 2021

Watson said he was worried about the health of his father and family members who visited him at the store - which he runs solo - in recent days.

The woman left managed isolation at the Pullman in Auckland on 13 January and visited hospitality, retail and tourism businesses in Mangawhai and Dargaville, Helensville and Whangārei- among others - between 14 and 22 January.

Eutopia Cafe in Kaiwaka. Photo / John Stone, File

Health officials said the women was assiduous in checking in, using the Covid-tracing app, and had its Bluetooth function activated.

Countdown general manager of safety Kiri Hannifin said staff working at its Countdown Helensville and FreshChoice Ruakaka stores when the woman visited would stay home until they got a negative test.

Northland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Stephen Smith said he expected hundreds of workers would not turn up this morning - either because they work somewhere where the woman visited or they just feel too nervous to go to work.

He said supply chains could also be disrupted, and it was a blow to businesses desperately holding on after a brutal year last year.

Northland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Steve Smith. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"People are less inclined probably to be travelling into the north until they know more.

"And similarly, of course, one of the biggest tourist groups in the north are Northlanders - so I imagine they're going to be probably coming home or staying put."

Smith said he expected a swift decision from officials regarding upcoming Waitangi Day celebrations.

Anxious to hear of the 30 locations where this active case traveled, including Dargaville and Mangawhai. Grateful for tracer app, stay vigilant



Live: Health officials 'not ruling anything out' after Covid-19 case detected in the community in Northland https://t.co/STFxbySeSF — Mayor Jake (Kaipara Mayor Dr Jason Smith) (@drjakesmith) January 24, 2021

In the meantime, he said he had already postponed a regionally-significant hui between political, business and community leaders and the nationwide polytech body.

Smith said anyone else with large events or meetings planned for today or tomorrow should consider pulling the plug.

"If you're looking at putting together major gatherings the last thing you'd want as a result of that is for an explosion of outbreak.

"You just cannot do it, you just can't take that risk, you just can't gamble with people's livelihoods and lives."

Kaipara District Mayor Dr Jason Smith said he was worried that people had been lax using the Covid Tracer app.

Kaipara Mayor Jason Smith. Photo / John Stone, File

"People probably haven't been as vigilant as they ought to have been.

"It might have seemed that alert level 1, and the pandemic was a long way away.

"This particular case we're now brought up short, and we go 'yes, it's here. This is very real'."

Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai said the community was extremely worried, and there has been chatter about cutting the region off.

She cautioned people not to overreact.

Mayor Sheryl Mai. Photo / Michael Cunningham, File

"But I completely understand [that] people will begin to feel anxious and do things that they may not normally do.

"So breathe, keep calm, and just trust the professionals and all of the agencies who are working really hard to ensure that this does not spread into our community."

Health officials are working to open more testing locations across Northland and Auckland today.

The full list of locations is:

• FreshChoice Ruakaka - January 14 - 3.03pm-4.33pm

• Aesthetic Clothing Store - January 15 - 8.48am-9.53am

• Noel Leeming Whangarei - January 15 - 9.02am-10.12am

• Bendon Whangarei - January 15 - 9.03am-10.30am

• The Warehouse Whangarei - January 15 - 9.28am-10.58am

• Flaming Fires - January 15 - 10.24am-11.34am

• Whangarei and Kamo Testing Stations - January 15 - 10.40am-11.45am

• Bed Bath and Beyond Whangarei - January 15 - 10.54am-12.04pm

• Fat Camel Cafe - January 15 - 11.34am-1.34pm

• Parua Bay Tavern - January 15 - 3.20pm-5.20pm

• Bream Bay Butchers Ruakaka - January 16 - 11.02am-12.07pm

• Ruakaka General Store - January 16 - 11.08am-12.10pm

• FreshChoice Ruakaka - January 16 - 11.10am-12.15pm

• Urban Remedy Cafe - January 17 - 8.17am-9.47am

• Joseph Taylor Homewares - January 17 - 2.08pm-3.18pm

• Eutopia Cafe - January 18 - 8.55am-10.55am

• Maungaturoto 2nd hand shop - January 18 - 10.06am-11.36am

• Maungaturoto Four Square - January 18 - 10.44am-11.49am

• White Rock Gallery - January 18 - 11.15am-12.24pm

• The Kauri Museum - January 18 - 11.21am-3.21pm

• Gumdiggers Cafe Matakohe - January 18 - 12:39 pm - 2:39 pm

• The Dune Restaurant & Bar - 18 January - 4.47pm-7.17pm

• Kaipara Coast Plant Centre & Sculpture Gardens - January 19 - 11.04am-1.04pm

• The Ville Turkish Cafe Helensville - January 19 - 1.08pm-2.38pm

• Countdown Helensville - January 19 - 1.46pm-3.01pm

• Super Liquor Helensville - January 19 - 2.03pm-3.08pm

• South Head General Store - January 19 - 2.44pm-3.49pm

• Macnut Cafe Helensville - January 21 - 10.20am-11.50am

• Orrs Unichem Pharmacy Ruakaka - January 22 - 11.21am-12.26pm