Covid 19 coronavirus: New year, new life for the Kiwi babies of 2020

11 minutes to read

These babies were conceived as the world turned mad. Photo / Michael Craig

Cherie Howie
By:

Reporter, NZ Herald

With a vaccine rollout and travel bubbles looming, there are signs 2021 is looking up.

These eight Kiwi babies have arrived just in time to see a new year which also brings new hope for

