Covid 19 coronavirus: New businesses added to locations of interest list

More locations of interest have been identified connected to the latest Auckland Covid-19 community cases.

They are Li'l Abners Takeaway and Choice Food Bar, both on Great South Rd in Papatoetoe.

Both locations were visited on February 19. Li'l Abners Takeaway was visited between 1am-1.20am and Choice Food Bar between 1.15am-1.20am.

Li'l Abners Takeaway in Papatoetoe has been added to the Ministry of Health's locations of interest list. Photo / Google

They join a list of already announced locations relating to the Auckland February cases listed below.

Three new community cases of Covid-19 were announced on Tuesday and at that time, Kmart Botany and a nearby East Tamaki vaping shop, Dark Vapes, were announced as locations of interest.

Tuesday's initial case was a Papatoetoe High School student known as Case I.

She has not been at school, but was a casual plus contact of the first Papatoetoe High School case from the February cluster and had been advised to self-isolate and get tested.

The other confirmed case, known as Case K, was an infant, who didn't have childcare outside the home, the Ministry of Health said.

Their teenage sibling, known as Case J, recently finished school and has been working at Kmart Botany, the ministry said.

Case J was at work on Friday February 19 and Saturday February 20 between 4pm and 10pm. Kmart Botany is regarded as a location of interest.

"Therefore anyone who was at Kmart Botany, 500 Ti Rakau Drive, Botany Downs, at these times is considered a casual plus contact.

Locations of interest

• Li'l Abners Takeaway

320 Great South Rd, Papatoetoe, Auckland, February 19 from 1am-1.20am

Casual Plus Contacts, Please stay at home, get tested asap and call Healthline on 08003585453.

• Choice Food Bar

336 Great South Rd, Papatoetoe, Auckland, February 19 from 1.15am-1.20am

Casual Plus Contacts, please stay at home, get tested asap and call Healthline on 08003585453.

Papatoetoe's Choice Food Bar has been added to the Ministry of Health's locations of interest list. Photo / Google

• Kmart Botany

500 Ti Rakau Drive, Northpark, Auckland, February 19 from 3.30pm-10.30pm

Casual Plus contacts, please stay home, get a test on February 24 and call Healthline on 08003585453

• Dark Vapes

East Tamaki 30 Springs Rd, East Tamaki, Auckland, February 19 from 2.30pm- 4pm

Casual Plus contacts, please stay home, get a test on February 24 and call Healthline on 08003585453

• Kmart Botany

500 Ti Rakau Drive, Northpark, Auckland, February 20 from 3.30pm-10.30pm

Casual Plus contacts, please stay home, get a test on February 25 and call Healthline on 08003585453

• Dark Vapes

East Tamaki 30 Springs Rd, East Tamaki, Auckland, February 20 from 7pm-8.30pm

Casual Plus contacts, please stay home, get a test on February 25 and call Healthline on 08003585453