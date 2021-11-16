Covid-19 coronavirus: Nearly 120 Wellington nurses and midwives with unknown jab status

Nearly 120 nurses and midwives have an "unknown" vaccination status in Wellington and Hutt Valley. Photo / 123rf

The Wellington Region could be down nearly 120 nurses and midwives as the first jab deadline comes into force this week.

The Government announced last month that health workers must have had their first dose by November 15 and their second by January 1.

On Tuesday morning New Zealand Nurses' Organisation Wellington representative Jo Coffey said there were 95 nurses and midwives at Capital and Coast DHB who had not disclosed their vaccination status.

At Hutt Valley DHB there were 23 nurses and midwives with an unknown vaccination status.

Coffey said this number represented roughly 1 per cent of the total nursing workforce at CCDHB and HDHB, and hoped the number would come down further still.

Capital and Coast DHB would not comment on how many healthcare workers had not disclosed their vaccination status.

A CCDHB spokesperson said last week the DHB was working hard to comply with the Government's Covid vaccination order to ensure all workers had received their first dose by 11.59pm on November 15.

"The Order is explicit that no affected person can perform their role from November 16 if they are not vaccinated (subject to a medical exemption or ministerial exception being granted)," they said.