Covid 19 coronavirus: Ministry of Health update - four new MIQ cases, NZ closely watching Sydney outbreak

New Zealand has four new cases of Covid in managed isolation facilities today - and no new community cases - as Ministry of Health officials keep close tabs on new community cases in Sydney.

"Quarantine-free travel with New South Wales remains in place at this time," said the Ministry in its latest update at 1pm on Sunday. "New Zealand public health officials are regularly reviewing developments in the Australian State and advice will be updated, if and when required.

"New Zealand health officials have determined that, at this time, the Covid-19 public health risk to New Zealand remains low."

Sydney announced three new community cases today, in addition to two yesterday. The city's cluster now has nine cases involving the highly contagious Delta variant.

Meanwhile, Queensland is now also on alert after recording one new locally acquired Covid-19 case on Sunday - there are fears it could also be the Delta variant.

The two Sydney cases yesterday were both connected to the busy Westfield Bondi Junction mall, which is popular with locals and New Zealand visitors.

Last night the Ministry of Health updated its advice for anyone in New Zealand who was at the Westfield Bondi Junction mall in Sydney last weekend.

"Anyone in New Zealand at the Westfield Bondi Junction mall (including the car park) in Sydney's Bondi Junction on Saturday 12 June between 11am to 12pm or Sunday 13 June between 1pm to 2pm and 4pm to 4:30pm should get tested immediately," said the ministry.

"They must also contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 and stay at home until they get a negative test result. They are also advised to continue to monitor for symptoms and if any develop, get tested again."

New South Wales public health officials last night classified the entire Westfield Bondi Junction mall and its car park as a location of interest, not just specific shops. It follows a case last week involving a very fleeting contact with another case at the busy mall.

New Zealand's four new MIQ cases today are people from the Philippines (via Singapore), India (via Qatar), Afganistan (via UAE) and USA (direct). The country has 22 active cases of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the new local case in her state at a press conference but said Queenslanders should "not be alarmed".

"At this stage the woman was only out in the community for a short period of time," she said. "She had just finished her 14 days of hotel quarantine and tested positive after she left quarantine."

Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said it was feared the woman had the highly contagious Delta variant as she had contact with a positive case on a flight who had that variant.

"She came into Brisbane on June 5 on an Emirates flight and we know she had contact with a positive case on that flight who had the Delta variant and that is my concern," she said.

EARLIER

The Sydney cases came after the state brought in mask rules in a bid to combat the spread of the virus.

New Zealand health officials met on Friday and determined that, at this time, the Covid-19 public health risk to New Zealand remains low, said the Ministry of Health's director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay.

"However, because one of the cases followed a very fleeting contact with another case at the mall, New South Wales public health officials are now classifying the entire mall and car park as a location of interest, not just the particular shops earlier identified.

"Therefore we are asking anyone in New Zealand who was at Westfield Bondi Junction (including the car park) in Sydney's Bondi Junction on Saturday June 12 between 11am to 12pm or Sunday June 13 between 1pm to 2pm and 4pm to 4.30pm to get tested immediately.

"Anyone who attended this venue must also contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Stay at home until you get a negative test result. You should continue to monitor for symptoms and if any symptoms occur, get tested again," McElnay said.