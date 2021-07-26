Covid 19 coronavirus: Ministry of Health in discussions with Fiji about bringing Covid patient to NZ

Fiji recorded nine deaths and 626 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours to 8am yesterday. Photo / Fiji Government, Facebook

The Ministry of Health is in discussions with Fiji about bringing a Covid-19 patient to New Zealand.

It would involve a possible air transfer of the person, who needs hospital-level care.

The ministry said any patient coming from Fiji, or any other country, would be covered by protocols to protect against the risk of spreading Covid.

The ministry said it hadn't received a formal request at this stage, but was aware of the demand on health services in Fiji and would be looking to see what assistance could be provided.

That compares to 684 infections and five deaths in the previous 24-hour period.

There have now been 186 deaths due to Covid-19 in Fiji - 184 of these during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Fiji now has over 17,000 active Covid cases in isolation.