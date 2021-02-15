Covid 19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern 'heartened' so far; Papatoetoe High School tests due today

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

News of no new active Covid-19 cases has come as "heartening" news to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern but she is waiting until today's mass-testing results before she gets too comfortable.

"We do want to give it that bit more time before we get too far ahead of ourselves," she told media last night.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield was also pleased, saying yesterday's reported Covid numbers were an "encouraging sign".

But, like Ardern, he will be keeping a close eye on today's test results – particularly those of Papatoetoe High School – before he gets too excited.

"It is the days ahead that will be crucial."

But for the most part, Ardern said Auckland's first day back at alert level 3 has gone "smoothly".

This is despite some reports of long lines of cars with people waiting to be tested – some as long as two hours.

Yesterday, Ardern announced Auckland would go back into alert level 3 until at least Wednesday at 11.59pm.

The rest of the country would be at level 2 over the same period.

Ardern confirmed yesterday there had been no changes to the alert level settings but did reveal the new community cases were the more infectious UK strain.

Bloomfield said this was a "tumultuous period" for New Zealand and that "Covid-19 can feel like being on a roller coaster that you haven't actually bought a ticket for".

But both he and Ardern were upbeat about the latest vaccine developments.

The first batch of roughly 60,000 Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines arrived on New Zealand's shores yesterday morning.

Ardern said this would be "more than enough" doses to vaccinate New Zealand's frontline workforce over the coming weeks.

From here, smaller batches will continue to arrive while the newly arrived vaccines are tested for "quality assurance".

Ardern, however, remains confident the first jabs will be administered this Saturday. By then, the plan is for Auckland to be out of level 3.

But there are still a number of hurdles to overcome.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield arriving for the post-Cabinet press conference at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

There were 2800 tests reported yesterday, mostly taken from Sunday when the three community cases were discovered.

Many more tests were taken yesterday and these would help provide a more accurate picture of the situation on the ground in Auckland.

Bloomfield will be keeping a close eye on the results of the tests taken at Papatoetoe High School, where one of the three new community cases goes to school.

So far 42 close contacts have been identified relating to the infected Auckland family. This includes 33 students and teachers at Papatoetoe High School, which the daughter attends. Two of the close contacts had tested negative by last night. It also includes nine colleagues who worked with the mother at LSG Sky Chefs, of whom seven had tested negative by last night.

"What we really want is the results of this testing at the school, at the workplace and in the wider South Auckland community to really rule out that there isn't undetected trains of transmission," Bloomfield said.

Ardern said there was "no doubt" that having some of the close contacts return negative results was "heartening".

"But I think all of us want a wider set of tests; we want to really rule out with some confidence additional potential chains of transmission and anything further in the community."

Despite this, she said she couldn't help but reflect on previous experience, looking at Auckland's August lockdown.

Back then, when the first positive cases were reported there were a number of other positive tests which sprang up at the same time.

That does not seem to be the case this time around, but Ardern warned more time is needed to get a fuller picture.

And although Ardern said the first day of the new lockdown went "smoothly," there may be a fair few Aucklanders who disagree.

Just hours after the new lockdown was announced on Sunday night, crowds of people flocked to the shops, despite Ardern saying that supermarkets would be open during level 3.

"It's just so clear that, after repeated attempts, there is something about human behaviour that says when restrictions are in place people will immediately feel the need to buy toilet paper, and I cannot explain it," she said.

Meanwhile, National leader Judith Collins has raised questions about the testing regime of those working in proximity to the border.

Yesterday, it was revealed that the now infected LSG Sky Chefs worker missed a Covid-19 test as she was on annual leave.

She tested positive after she came forward following feeling symptomatic.

It is the responsibility of the business which employs frontline staff to ensure they have regular tests.

National's Covid-19 response spokesman Chris Bishop said his party wants to see the rules changed so that any frontline staff are tested regularly, no exceptions.

He also wants the audit processes of companies' employing frontline workers to be "tightened up" and for all of these firms to be using the same systems as the Ministry of Health.